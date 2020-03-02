Chinese smartphone maker announced the foldable Mate Xs phone last week, bringing a few significant upgrades over last year's Mate X. At the Mate Xs launch event, the folks at DigitalTrends got to spend some time with a P40 series prototype. Being an "early prototype," you can see that the phone has "Polarie" and "Blink" branding, instead of "Huawei" and "Leica". As noted in the report, Huawei usually uses codenames on prototype devices in this way.

Huawei is expected to launch at least two P40 series phones at its global launch event next month – the standard P40 and the P40 Pro. A third model called the P40 Pro Premium Edition is also rumored to debut at the same event. Going by the vertical triple-camera array at the rear, it appears the phone seen in these hands-on images is the standard P40. The Huawei P40 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to have a larger camera bump with an additional lens.

The report claims the P40 is roughly the same size as the P30 Pro, but features rounded off corners and sides, which make it more comfortable to hold in the hand. And while it features a curved screen, the sides aren't as dramatic as the Mate 30 Pro's waterfall screen. The phone has a total of three camera sensors at the rear, along with a time-of-flight sensor and an LED flash. On the bottom of the phone is a USB Type-C charging port, although a 3.5mm headphone jack is conspicuously missing.