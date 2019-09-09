On September 3, Google began rolling out its long-awaited Android 10 update to Pixel devices — including the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

While these two handsets will soon be replaced by the upcoming Pixel 4 series, Android 10 breathes new life into the phones thanks to the updated gestures, dark mode, and more.

New software also tends to have an impact on battery life, and taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members seem to be having mixed results on last year's flagship Pixels.