We've talked a lot about the Pixel 4a since its release earlier this year, and for good reason. It's one of the very best values the market has to offer right now, delivering a great display, performance, cameras, and more for just $350.
Following the horrendous battery life of the Pixel 4, we've been quite pleased with how the 4a handles a full day of use. It doesn't have the absolute best endurance we've ever seen, but it's proven to be more than capable of getting through a full day without any problems.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what other Pixel 4a owners have to say about their battery experience:
Now, we want to hear from you — How's the battery life on your Google Pixel 4a?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
