Google Pixel 4aSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

We've talked a lot about the Pixel 4a since its release earlier this year, and for good reason. It's one of the very best values the market has to offer right now, delivering a great display, performance, cameras, and more for just $350.

Following the horrendous battery life of the Pixel 4, we've been quite pleased with how the 4a handles a full day of use. It doesn't have the absolute best endurance we've ever seen, but it's proven to be more than capable of getting through a full day without any problems.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what other Pixel 4a owners have to say about their battery experience:

TgeekB

I would consider myself a moderate user. Text, email, news, weather, music, etc. I easily get though a day.

Reply
vzwuser76

I've been getting excellent battery life compared to previous devices. Most of my use is over WiFi, but the same is true for previous devices. For most of them, the best I could get was around 3 - 3 1/2hrs of SOT over a 12-16hr period. With the 4a, I'm able to get up to 5 1/2hrs of SOT over a 13-18hr period. And overnight (standy) use is much better as well, usually if I sleep for 5-6hrs, I'll...

Reply
dwester

I too consider myself moderate user and no gaming. I usually have no problem getting more than 24 hours out of single charge. with that being said, I have had a few times where the phone has behaved badly and battery drain was fast. They all have been since 11upgrade and phone is warm when this happens. I suspect an offending app but have been able to isolate. killing all apps did not...

Reply
john_v

Mine's been pretty good. During the work week, I usually top off after lunch just because I'm like that (and I'm at my desk anyway, so why not). But there's been some saturdays and sundays where I'm doing Spotify w/BT headphones a good majority of the day (starting around 7 or 8) mixed with some FB and browsing, and I'm down to 10-15% by 9 or 10. All that to say, it's never run out on me or left...

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — How's the battery life on your Google Pixel 4a?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.