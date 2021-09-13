FX is doing things a bit differently with its latest series which won't air on its television channel and will instead premiere on Hulu as part of its FX on Hulu content hub and we have all the details on how you can watch Y: The Last Man online.

Based on the acclaimed DC Comics comic book series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man is set in a post-apocalyptic world where every mammal with a Y chromosome suddenly dropped dead following a cataclysmic event. However, one man named Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his male Capuchin monkey Ampersand managed to survive.

Now the remaining survivors are trying to survive in a world turned on its head. One of the survivors is Yorick's mother Jennifer Brown who was a U.S. senator before the event. Following the death of the president though, she is tasked with leading what remains of the U.S. government as the nation's first female president.

While the original comic book series that the show is based on ran for 60 issues from 2002 until 2008 and received multiple awards, the TV adaptation of Y: The Last Man has actually been in development since 2015. Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal who were the show's original co-showrunners ended up leaving the project back in 2019, which is likely one possible reason for its delayed release.

The first three episodes of Y: The Last Man are available to stream now on Hulu and the remaining three episodes in the show's first season will come to the streaming service weekly on Wednesdays.

Whether you're a fan of the comic book series or just wonder what a world without men might look like, we'll show you how to watch Y: The Last Man online from anywhere in the world.

Y: The Last Man - When and where?

Y: The Last Man will premiere on Monday, September 13 on Hulu. The first three episodes of the new exclusive FX on Hulu series are available to watch now and the remaining three episodes of the show will be released weekly on Mondays.

How to watch Y: The Last Man in the U.S.

Although Y: The Last Man was developed by FX, the new series will be released weekly each Monday on Hulu as it is part of the streaming service's FX on Hulu content hub.

If you aren't a Hulu subscriber yet, the service offers both a basic plan with ads for $5.99 per month as well as an ad-free plan for $11.99 per month. It's worthing that Hulu is currently offering a 30-day free trial which should give you plenty of time to test it out for yourself.

If you're thinking about signing up for Hulu, keep in mind that there is also a Disney Plus Bundle available that gives you access to Hulu along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99. Alternatively, you can also sign up for Hulu with Live TV for $64.99 per month to watch the service's Hulu Originals along with 75 live TV channels.

Get a Y: The Last Man live stream in Canada

As Hulu isn't available outside of the U.S. yet, Canadian viewers will be able to watch Y: The Last Man on FXNow every monday at 10pm ET/PT. While the FXNow app is free to download, you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to watch Y: The Last Man online. New episodes of the show will arrive on FXNow weekly on Mondays in Canada.

Live stream Y: The Last Man in the UK

UK viewers will have to wait a bit longer to watch Y: The Last Man as the new series is coming to Star on Disney+ beginning on Wednesday, September 22. However, at that time, the three first episodes of Y: The Last Man will be available to stream online.

If you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, the service costs either £7.99 per month or £79.99 for the year in the UK. It's also worth noting that Star content is included as part of your subscription and you won't have to pay anything extra.

How to live stream Y: The Last Man in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to stream Y: The Last Man online, then you'll need a subscription to the streaming service Binge which costs just AUD$10 per month. Binge will begin showing Y: The Last Man on Tuesday, September 14 and new episodes will be released weekly each Tuesday.

