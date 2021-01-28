Supernatural's Jared Padalecki is taking over the role of Cordell Walker who was first played by Chuck Norris in the original Walker, Texas Ranger which aired from 1992 to 2001. However, Walker is already making headlines as the show's first episode was The CW's most-watched series premiere in five years.

There's a new Texas Ranger in town and we have all the details on how you can watch The CW's new series Walker online or on TV.

The new series begins with Cordell Walker returning home to Austin after having been undercover for two years. While he was away, his brother Liam moved from New York back to Texas in order to take care of his son August and teenage daughter Stella. Walker will have to reconnect with his family while trying to become accustomed to his old life. At the same time though, the suspicious circumstances surrounding his wife Emily's death also weighs heavy on Walker's heart.

Just like in the original series, Walker returns to work at the Texas Rangers to discover that he has a new female partner named Micki Ramierez, played by The 100's Lindsey Morgan. The decision to give Walker a female partner was made by his old colleague Larry who is now his boss. It's also worth noting that Micki is one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history.

Whether you're a fan of the popular 90s series or Jared Padalecki's previous work on Supernatural, we'll show you how to watch the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot Walker from anywhere in the world.

Walker - When and where?

New episodes of Walker will air every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT on The CW and there will be a total of 13 episodes in the show's first season.

How to watch Walker from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Walker in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the reboot of the classic show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.