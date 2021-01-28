There's a new Texas Ranger in town and we have all the details on how you can watch The CW's new series Walker online or on TV.
Supernatural's Jared Padalecki is taking over the role of Cordell Walker who was first played by Chuck Norris in the original Walker, Texas Ranger which aired from 1992 to 2001. However, Walker is already making headlines as the show's first episode was The CW's most-watched series premiere in five years.
The new series begins with Cordell Walker returning home to Austin after having been undercover for two years. While he was away, his brother Liam moved from New York back to Texas in order to take care of his son August and teenage daughter Stella. Walker will have to reconnect with his family while trying to become accustomed to his old life. At the same time though, the suspicious circumstances surrounding his wife Emily's death also weighs heavy on Walker's heart.
Just like in the original series, Walker returns to work at the Texas Rangers to discover that he has a new female partner named Micki Ramierez, played by The 100's Lindsey Morgan. The decision to give Walker a female partner was made by his old colleague Larry who is now his boss. It's also worth noting that Micki is one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history.
Whether you're a fan of the popular 90s series or Jared Padalecki's previous work on Supernatural, we'll show you how to watch the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot Walker from anywhere in the world.
Walker - When and where?
New episodes of Walker will air every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT on The CW and there will be a total of 13 episodes in the show's first season.
How to watch Walker from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Walker in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the reboot of the classic show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Walker. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Walker in the U.S. for free
If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Walker every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT on The CW. You can also stream the show online the day after it airs on TV for free but you will need to download the CW app to do so.
Don't want to sign up for cable just to watch Walker on The CW? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to The CW as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to The CW, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to The CW and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to The CW as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Get a Walker livestream in the UK and Canada
Unfortunately for viewers in the UK and Canada no television networks or streaming services have yet to acquire the rights to show Walker in either country. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch the show online.
Live stream Walker in Australia
In order to watch Walker in Australia you'll need a subscription to the streaming service Stan. The service offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Premium plan for $17 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching Walker in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $10 per month should suffice. Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30 day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.
