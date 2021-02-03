Curious about what the best and most loved Super Bowl commercials have been over the last 20 years? You're in luck because CBS will be airing the Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021 on Wednesday as the festivities ramp up to Super Bowl LV which is happening on Sunday, February 7 .

CBS has already highlighted some of the commercials it will be showing, but the 20-year special will also feature voting from viewers and so there should be some surprises in what the people's choice is. There should be plenty of commercials showing Budweiser, Doritos, Best Buy, and Nike as those companies and products have become a staple year in and year out.

While it can seem a little silly to tune in to a show all about commercials and advertisements that companies want you to see, but it's also a unique form of entertainment. In fact, there should be a fair bit of nostalgia as you see commercials that may have come throughout the past two decades.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: when and where

The Greatest Super Bowl Commercials TV special will air Wednesday, February 3 at 8 PM ET (also 8PM PT) on CBS and be available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS All Access app.

Watch Super Bowl Greatest Commercials from the US

For people in the US, you can watch on CBS, either with your antenna or cable connection when it airs live on Wednesday at 8PM local time. If you subscribe to CBS All Access you can watch the show live or on-demand later.

Of course, CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that was showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch the Super Bowl on Sunday for free! FuboTV is the most comprehensive option Fubo offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers plenty of sports going forward.