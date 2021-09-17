Class is back in session at Moordale Secondary School but things will be a bit different this year as there is a new headteacher that wants to return Moordale to being a pillar of excellence and we have all the details on how you can watch season 3 of Sex Education online.

First released in January of 2019, Sex Education tells the story of Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) who is an insecure student whose mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) is a sex therapist. While his mother's profession and his insecurities have made dating and even just interacting with the opposite sex difficult for Otis, in the first season of the show he opened a sex clinic to capitalize on his intuitive talent for giving sex advice.

Otis set up his sex clinic with his friend Maeve (Emma Mackey) who he also has a crush on to earn a bit of cash while helping his fellow students with their sexual problems. However, in season two, Otis ended up dating a girl named Ola as neither he nor Maeve made their feelings known to each other.

Season three of Sex Education looks to shake things up a bit as the new headteacher Hope has had enough of highschoolers openly discussing sex at school. In fact, sex has been such a big part of the goings on at Moordale that the local media has even dubbed it "the sex school". Meanwhile, Otis has grown a moustache in an effort to appear more mature and he and Maeve still aren't talking, Otis' friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) is finally dating the headmaster's son Adam and Otis' mother Jean is pregnant but hasn't told her son yet.

Whether you've been waiting since January of last year for new episodes of the show or just want to catch all of the drama at Moordale, we'll show you exactly how to watch the latest season of Sex Education from anywhere in the world.

Sex Education season 3 - When and where?

Season 3 of Sex Education will premiere on Friday, September 17 on Netflix. As is the case with other Netflix Originals, all eight episodes from the latest season of the show will be available to watch at once in every country that the streaming service has launched in so far.

How to watch Sex Education in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have an active Netflix subscription, you'll be able to watch all eight new episodes in season 3 of Sex Education on Friday, September 17. However, if you haven't subscribed to Netflix yet, the service gives you a great deal of content to watch for the price with new movies and shows arriving every month.

Netflix's Basic plan costs just $8.99 per month but you can only watch on one screen at a time and you won't be able to watch TV shows or movies in HD. The service's Standard plan costs $13.99 per month but it allows you to watch HD content on two screens simultaneously. If you have multiple TVs in your house or a big family, then Netflix's Premium plan for $17.99 may be for you as you can watch on four screens simultaneously and you have the option to watch content in 4K. It's also worth noting that Netflix does offer a 30 day free trial if you want to test it out for yourself to see what Sex Education is all about.

Get a Sex Education live stream in Canada, the UK and Australia

As Sex Education is a Netflix Original, the latest season of the show will be available to watch in Canada, the UK and Australia on the same day it releases in the U.S., Friday, September 17.

It's worth noting that the streaming service's prices are somewhat different from country to country. In Canada, Netflix's Basic plan costs $9.99 per month, the Standard plan costs $14.99 per month and the Premium plan costs $18.99 per month. In the UK, the Basic plan costs £5.99 per month, the Standard plan costs £8.99 per month and the Premium plan costs £11.99 per month. Finally, in Australia, the service's Basic plan costs AUD $10.99 per month, the Standard plan costs AUD $15.99 per month and the Premium plan costs AUD $19.99 per month.

Watch Sex Education from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Sex Education in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to see what all of the students at Moordale Secondary School are up to this school year when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

