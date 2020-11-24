Only three contestants remain as we head into the season 11 finale of The Great British Bake Off and we have all the details on how you can watch along online or on TV to find out who will be crowned this year's King or Queen of British baking.
Season 11 of The Great British Bake Off (known in the US as The Great British Baking Show) was originally scheduled to begin filming in April but was delayed due to the pandemic. Filming resumed in July but this season of the show was unlike others before it as the contestants, crew, judges and hosts were all relocated to the Down Hall Hotel in Bishop's Stortford during six weeks of filming. Normally episodes of the show are set inside contestant's houses but some changes needed to be made in order to resume production.
During last week's semi-final, the four remaining bakers out of the original 12 were tasked with preparing a Danish Cornucopia cake for the 'showstopper' along with 25 cube-shaped cakes. At the end of the episode, 39-year-old Hermine from London left the competition after winning Star Baker during episodes seven and eight. This leaves 20-year-old Peter from Edinburgh, 31-year-old Laura from Kent and 30-year old Dave from Hampshire left to compete in the season 11 finale.
The remaining three bakers will need to successfully complete another signature, technical and showstopper challenge with the winner being crowned the King or Queen of British baking. This year however, details regarding the final challenges are a closely guarded secret and we won't know what the bakers will be creating until tonight's finale. While the bakers filmed this season inside a self-contained biosphere, their families will be joining them for the finale.
Whether you're a long time fan of The Great British Bake Off or just want to see who will be crowned this year's King or Queen of British baking, we'll show you how to watch the show's season 11 finale from anywhere in the world.
The Great British Bake Off season 11 finale - When and where?
The season 11 finale of The Great British Bake Off will air on Tuesday, November 24 on Channel 4 at 8pm GMT. The hour-long finale will come to the US three days later when it will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on Friday, November 27.
How to watch The Great British Bake Off from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch The Great British Bake Off in the US, Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the season 11 finale when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems and your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web.



How to watch The Great British Bake Off season finale in the U. S.
Unfortunately for fans of The Great British Bake Off in the US, you'll have to wait until Friday, November 27 to watch the season 11 finale of the show when it becomes available to stream on Netflix. If you're not yet a subscriber though, you'll have to sign up to do so but thankfully the service gives you a great deal of content to watch for the price with new movies and shows arriving every month.
Netflix's Basic plan costs just $8.99 per month but you can only watch on one screen at a time and you won't be able to watch TV shows or movies in HD. The service's Standard plan costs $12.99 per month but it allows you to watch HD content on two screens simultaneously. If you have multiple TVs in your house or a big family, then Netflix's Premium plan for $15.99 may be for you as you can watch on four screens simultaneously and you have the option to watch content in 4K. It's also worth noting that Netflix does offer a 30 day free trial if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Great British Bake Off.
Live stream The Great British Bake Off season finale in Canada
Candian fans of The Great British Bake Off can watch seasons 4 through 9 of the show on CBC's streaming service Gem for free. Gem also offers a premium membership for $4.99 per month that will give you access to a live stream of CBC News Network, ad-free video on demand and early access to exclusive content.
However, if you want to watch the season 11 finale of The Great British Bake Off in Canada, then you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above.
Watch The Great British Bake Off season finale in the UK for free
If you live in the UK and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the season 11 finale of The Great British Bake Off on Tuesday, November 24 at 8pm GMT on Channel 4. If you've already cut the cord though, don't worry as you can still watch the season 11 finale on Channel 4's streaming service All 4 for free but you will need to register for an account to do so.
Get a Great British Bake Off season finale live stream in Australia
Australian fans of The Great British Bake Off that have a Foxtel subscription can watch four past seasons of the show on Lifestyle Food. However, to watch the season 11 finale in Australia, you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above.
