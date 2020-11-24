Only three contestants remain as we head into the season 11 finale of The Great British Bake Off and we have all the details on how you can watch along online or on TV to find out who will be crowned this year's King or Queen of British baking. Season 11 of The Great British Bake Off (known in the US as The Great British Baking Show) was originally scheduled to begin filming in April but was delayed due to the pandemic. Filming resumed in July but this season of the show was unlike others before it as the contestants, crew, judges and hosts were all relocated to the Down Hall Hotel in Bishop's Stortford during six weeks of filming. Normally episodes of the show are set inside contestant's houses but some changes needed to be made in order to resume production.

During last week's semi-final, the four remaining bakers out of the original 12 were tasked with preparing a Danish Cornucopia cake for the 'showstopper' along with 25 cube-shaped cakes. At the end of the episode, 39-year-old Hermine from London left the competition after winning Star Baker during episodes seven and eight. This leaves 20-year-old Peter from Edinburgh, 31-year-old Laura from Kent and 30-year old Dave from Hampshire left to compete in the season 11 finale. The remaining three bakers will need to successfully complete another signature, technical and showstopper challenge with the winner being crowned the King or Queen of British baking. This year however, details regarding the final challenges are a closely guarded secret and we won't know what the bakers will be creating until tonight's finale. While the bakers filmed this season inside a self-contained biosphere, their families will be joining them for the finale. Whether you're a long time fan of The Great British Bake Off or just want to see who will be crowned this year's King or Queen of British baking, we'll show you how to watch the show's season 11 finale from anywhere in the world. The Great British Bake Off season 11 finale - When and where? The season 11 finale of The Great British Bake Off will air on Tuesday, November 24 on Channel 4 at 8pm GMT. The hour-long finale will come to the US three days later when it will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on Friday, November 27. How to watch The Great British Bake Off from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch The Great British Bake Off in the US, Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the season 11 finale when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems and your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked. That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.