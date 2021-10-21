Following a shocking season 8 finale, NBC's long-running crime drama The Blacklist is back with all new episodes and we have all the details on how you can watch season 9 of the show on TV or online.

The Blacklist, which first premiered in 2013, tells the story of Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) who became a high-profile criminal following his disappearance while working as U.S. Naval Intelligence officer. Twenty years later, Red voluntarily surrenders himself to the FBI after eluding capture for decades.

After revealing that he has compiled a list of the world's most dangerous criminals called the blacklist and will inform on their operations in exchange for immunity, Red tells the Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) that he has one condition. Red will only cooperate with the FBI if he is able to work exclusively with rookie FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone).

As the show's season 8 finale left viewers shocked, NBC is doing things a bit differently with season 9 which will jump forward two years. Following the events of season 8 which saw actress Megan Boone exit the series, Red's whereabouts are unknown and the FBI task force that was in charge of hunting down members of the blacklist has been disbanded. In addition to Boone, the show's creator Jon Bokenkamp also left after eight years, so The Blacklist may end up being a bit different this season.

Whether you've been eagerly awaiting the release of new episodes of the show or want to see what role Law & Order Organized Crime's Diany Rodriguez will play in season 9, we'll show you exactly how to watch The Blacklist from anywhere in the world.

The Blacklist - Where and when?

Season 9 of The Blacklist will premiere on Thursday, October 21 at 8pm ET/PT on NBC. New episodes of the show will air weekly at the same time and if this season is anything like the previous ones, there will be a total of 22 episodes in season 9 of The Blacklist.

How to watch The Blacklist in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of The Blacklist every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT on NBC. You can also stream the show online on NBC's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so. If you have an active Netflix subscription, it's also worth noting that you can watch past episodes from season 1-8 on the streaming service.

Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable package just to watch new episodes of The Blacklist? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to NBC so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to NBC, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now's Entertainment package will give you access to NBC and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to NBC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Live stream The Blacklist in Canada

Canadian viewers with a cable package will be able to watch new episodes from season 9 of The Blacklist on Global TV every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT as the network airs the show at the same time it premieres in the U.S. You can also stream The Blacklist online on Global TV's website but once again, you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Watch The Blacklist in the UK

While UK viewers can watch past episodes from seasons 1-7 of The Blacklist on Sky, unfortunately the network is a season behind the U.S. Season 8 of the show just aired back in February which means season 9 will likely arrive early next year. Until then, you can always grab a VPN and follow the instructions below to watch the latest season of The Blacklist early in the UK.

How to stream The Blacklist in Australia

While Australian fans of The Blacklist can watch episodes from season 1-8 of the show on Netflix, new episodes from season 9 won't arrive on the streaming service until it finishes airing in the U.S.

Watch The Blacklist from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of The Blacklist in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the crime thriller when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.