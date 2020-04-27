It's been way too long since new episodes of Rick and Morty have aired, but thankfully, Adult Swim is set to premiere new episodes starting next week! Beginning Sunday, May 3 at 11:30p.m. EST, Season 4 of Rick and Morty returns with a batch of new episodes you'll truly have to see to believe. It's easy enough to turn Adult Swim on as it goes live if you already receive Cartoon Network on your TV at home, but if not, you might be wondering how best to watch the episodes as they air. That's why we've created the guide below.

There are a number of ways to stream Rick and Morty when it airs live, though our favorite is easily Sling TV. Both of its main plans, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, offer access to Cartoon Network so you can watch each new episode as it premieres. Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services out there at $30 per month, and there's even an offer to consider that could let you watch Rick and Morty without paying a cent. With Sling's 'Happy Hour Across America' promotion, you could even watch for free!

Rick and Morty Season 4, Part 2: When & where

Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim on Sunday, May 3 at 11p.m. EST. This is the second half of Season 4 and set to consist of five episodes. You can catch Adult Swim anywhere you watch Cartoon Network. If you don't have access to Cartoon Network on your TV at home, Sling TV is the best streaming service for the job.

Both of Sling TV's main plans include Cartoon Network so you can watch Rick and Morty live, including Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Blue is free to watch between the hours of 5p.m. and midnight EST for a limited time, giving you just enough time to watch the new episodes before service is interrupted. Then again, with the chance that any episode may air late, having a subscription to Sling means you won't be risking your stream ending at midnight even if the show is still on.

How to watch Rick and Morty live from anywhere

The options listed below make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch Rick and Morty, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?

