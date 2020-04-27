It's been way too long since new episodes of Rick and Morty have aired, but thankfully, Adult Swim is set to premiere new episodes starting next week! Beginning Sunday, May 3 at 11:30p.m. EST, Season 4 of Rick and Morty returns with a batch of new episodes you'll truly have to see to believe. It's easy enough to turn Adult Swim on as it goes live if you already receive Cartoon Network on your TV at home, but if not, you might be wondering how best to watch the episodes as they air. That's why we've created the guide below.
There are a number of ways to stream Rick and Morty when it airs live, though our favorite is easily Sling TV. Both of its main plans, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, offer access to Cartoon Network so you can watch each new episode as it premieres. Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services out there at $30 per month, and there's even an offer to consider that could let you watch Rick and Morty without paying a cent. With Sling's 'Happy Hour Across America' promotion, you could even watch for free!
Rick and Morty Season 4, Part 2: When & where
Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim on Sunday, May 3 at 11p.m. EST. This is the second half of Season 4 and set to consist of five episodes. You can catch Adult Swim anywhere you watch Cartoon Network. If you don't have access to Cartoon Network on your TV at home, Sling TV is the best streaming service for the job.
Both of Sling TV's main plans include Cartoon Network so you can watch Rick and Morty live, including Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Blue is free to watch between the hours of 5p.m. and midnight EST for a limited time, giving you just enough time to watch the new episodes before service is interrupted. Then again, with the chance that any episode may air late, having a subscription to Sling means you won't be risking your stream ending at midnight even if the show is still on.
How to watch Rick and Morty live from anywhere
The options listed below make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch Rick and Morty, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?
Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Rick and Morty live. Get in on this deal now!
Live stream Rick and Morty: Season 4, Part 2 in the U.S.
There are actually quite a few options for watching Rick and Morty Season 4 live this year. It will stream on services like Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now, as well as on Sling TV and the Adult Swim website. Whether you've cut the cord already or still have cable, finding a way to watch the show within the U.S. won't be too hard.
Sling TV
Tune in and watch Rick and Morty as it airs live on May 3 at 11:30p.m. EST on Adult Swim / Cartoon Network. The channel is available on both Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans, and the best part is you can watch on a variety of devices using the Sling TV app.
Right now, Sling TV is easily the best place to watch Rick and Morty when it airs, as Sling's current 'Happy Hour Across America' promotion means you don't even have to pay to stream while the show is live. Every night, Sling lets you watch the service from 5p.m. to midnight EST for free. This offer certainly won't last forever, but for the time being, there's no better way to watch the show.
To get in on Sling's offer, all you have to do is sign up with your name, email address, and zip code. No billing information is required unless you decide to join Sling so you can watch at any time.
Hulu with Live TV
Hulu with Live TV may not be as affordable as Sling, but rather than split into two separate plans, you get access to all of Hulu's live TV channels for one singular monthly cost. You'll also find it available on a few more devices than Sling TV, such as the Nintendo Switch.
Fubo TV
Fubo TV may start at the same price as Hulu, but it has a major focus on sports channels. This is certainly one to consider if you also love watching live games and sports.
How to watch Rick and Morty in the U.K.
UK viewers will only have to wait a few days after U.S. audiences to watch new episodes of Rick and Morty. It's just been announced that the show is returning to E4 on Thursday, May 7 at 10p.m. GMT. That means you'll be able to watch live on the Channel4 website, though if you don't want to wait until after others have seen the show, a VPN could help you see it a few days early.
Stream Rick and Morty in Canada
The show can be a bit harder to find available on streaming services in Canada, though you will be able to catch it airing on Adult Swim at the same time that it airs in the US on May 3. If you don't have Cartoon Network available on your TV at home, trying a VPN with one of the sites above is a potential option as well.
How to watch older Rick and Morty seasons
Not all Rick and Morty seasons are available to watch on streaming services easily currently, but you can purchase them on sites like iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.
If you're not looking to buy the episodes outright, you can also watch some of the episodes on streaming services like:
- Hulu - First three seasons are available to stream
- Adult Swim - Select Season 3 and Season 4 episodes (Cable log-in required)
Meanwhile, HBO Max is set to premiere in late May and will include every episode of the show, though it's unclear as to whether all of season 4's aired episodes will be available at launch. Stay tuned for more information.
