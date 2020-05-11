The Price is Right is headed to primetime once again. Last December, the show aired two specials dubbed The Price is Right at Night, and now the late-night version of one of America's favorite game shows is back. While previous specials starred celebrity guests like Seth Rogan and the cast from the CBS action drama SEAL, the latest episode of The Price is Right at Night is set to feature RuPaul of Drag Race fame. The Price is Right is currently airing new episodes every weekday at 11 a.m. EST on CBS, but you'll have to tune in quite a bit later than usual if you want to watch the latest special when it airs live. Our guide below will take you through everything you need to know so you don't miss the show.

The Price is Right at Night: When & where The Price is Right at Night is set to air its newest special on CBS this Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EST. This episode was shot several weeks ago before production was shut down on the show and will feature RuPaul from RuPaul's Drag Race. How to watch The Price is Right at Night in the U.S. There are a few different ways to watch The Price is Right at Night as it airs live, though the best option is Hulu with Live TV. CBS is available as a live TV channel on the service so you can stream the show on any device using the Hulu app. Plus, with its free 7-day trial, you can start your Hulu membership for free and watch tonight's special without even paying a cent. That also gives you plenty of time to stream more shows and decide whether you want to keep your subscription live once the trial ends. Alternatively, you could watch on CBS All Access with a free 30-day trial. Plans there start at just $5.99 per month.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV features CBS as a live streaming TV channel, and you can start your membership with a 7-day trial for free right now to watch The Price is Right at Night as it airs live! From $55 at Hulu

How to watch The Price is Right at Night live from anywhere If you're currently in the U.S., you shouldn't have much trouble accessing Hulu with Live TV or CBS All Access to watch the show, and the trials offered for each service makes it free to watch even if you're not currently a member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching The Price is Right at Night will be a bit more difficult. Luckily, a VPN will help you access Hulu no matter where you are so you can watch the special as it airs. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you're looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch The Price is Right at Night when it airs. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN