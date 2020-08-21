Another Disney film previously slated for a theatrical release is skipping theaters altogether and making its way to Disney's premier streaming service instead. An adaptation of K.A. Applegate's award-winning novel by the same name, The One and Only Ivan centers on a silverback gorilla named Ivan who lives at the Exit 8 Big Top Mall and Video Arcade inside a cage with an elephant and a dog.
Along with Bryan Cranston playing Ivan's owner Mack, the film stars Ramón Rodríguez and Ariana Greenblatt, as well as the vocal talents of Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan, and Sam Rockwell. Though the film was originally intended to premiere in theaters on August 14, 2020, its release was pushed back by a week and onto the Disney+ streaming service.
The One and Only Ivan: When and where?
The One and Only Ivan premieres on Friday, August 21 at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT only on Disney+. You'll be able to stream the film anywhere using the Disney+ app, including on smartphones, smart TVs, and your computer.
What shows and movies does Disney+ offer?
Along with The One and Only Ivan, Disney+ has a wide selection of content revolving around animals and their keepers. There's also a modest selection of documentaries and shows to take you behind-the-scenes of films like Star Wars and Pixar animated movies. Members can watch pretty much every animated Disney film there is, including Frozen and The Lion King, along with Marvel superhero films, Disney Channel Original Movies and TV series like The Proud Family, National Geographic documentaries, and more.
Binge-worthy bargain
Disney+
It's almost showtime!
The One and Only Ivan comes to Disney+ this month! Start your subscription now to catch the film when it premieres on August 21.
How do you get a free Disney+ trial?
Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn't offer a free trial at this time. While the service previously offered new subscribers a free 7-day trial, that's no longer the case. Luckily, Disney+ is one of the most affordable streaming services out there and pretty much essential for households with children.
How much does Disney+ cost?
Disney+ is one of the most affordable streaming services to date, which is wild considering all that it has to offer already after just seven months of being available in select countries. WIth currency conversions, there is some variation in pricing based on which country you live in ($6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99), though you can save and drop the monthly cost even lower by paying for a full year of membership instead. You can get the full rundown on Disney+ monthly and annual pricing in your country via this Disney+ guide.
Another Disney+ package bundles in Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services starting at just $12.99 per month. If you're already a subscriber to one of these services, you could save money each month by purchasing this bundled offer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung’s next foldable phone may have a surprisingly low price tag
Samsung is reportedly working on a 'budget' foldable phone. The phone is expected to have a clamshell form-factor like the Galaxy Z Flip.
Everything we know (so far) about the Google Pixel 5
We're still months out from Google unveiling the Pixel 5, but that doesn't mean it's too early to speculate what it might offer. Here's everything we know so far!
Here's what we know (so far) about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the next big Call of Duty title. Going back to a time of nuclear tension between superpowers, espionage and intrigue await. Here's everything you need to know.
These accessories complete your Chromebook perfectly
Your Chromebook is a productivity machine, and staying productive wherever you are also means having the right accessories to complete the experience.