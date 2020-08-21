Another Disney film previously slated for a theatrical release is skipping theaters altogether and making its way to Disney's premier streaming service instead. An adaptation of K.A. Applegate's award-winning novel by the same name, The One and Only Ivan centers on a silverback gorilla named Ivan who lives at the Exit 8 Big Top Mall and Video Arcade inside a cage with an elephant and a dog. Along with Bryan Cranston playing Ivan's owner Mack, the film stars Ramón Rodríguez and Ariana Greenblatt, as well as the vocal talents of Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan, and Sam Rockwell. Though the film was originally intended to premiere in theaters on August 14, 2020, its release was pushed back by a week and onto the Disney+ streaming service.

The One and Only Ivan: When and where? The One and Only Ivan premieres on Friday, August 21 at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT only on Disney+. You'll be able to stream the film anywhere using the Disney+ app, including on smartphones, smart TVs, and your computer.