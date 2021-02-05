Studio Ghibli fans are in for a treat as the Japanese film studio will release its first ever CGI film on HBO Max and we have all the details on how you can watch Earwig and the Witch online.
Earwig and the Witch is based on the children's novel of the same name by British novelist Diana Wynne Jones who also wrote Howl's Moving Castle which was also adapted into a film by Studio Ghibli.
In addition to being the studio's first feature film release in four years, Earwig and the Witch also marks a huge departure for Studio Ghibli, which is known for its 2D animation. Director Goro Miyazaki specifically picked Earwig and the Witch to be the studio's first CG feature due to the story's small scale and the fact that it centers around the life of one girl.
Earwig and the Witch tells the story of a young orphan girl named Earwig growing up in the British countryside during the 90s. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when she's adopted by a strange couple and forced to live with a selfish witch. Although Earwig has no idea that her mother also had magical powers, the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians and soon finds herself immersed in a world of spells and potions.
It's worth noting that when the film releases on HBO Max, viewers will have the choice to watch it with the original Japanese audio or with the recently recorded English dub featuring voice actors Kacey Musgraves, Dan Stevens and Richard E. Grant.
Whether you're a fan of the original novel or a long-time Studio Ghibli fan that's been eagerly awaiting its next release, we'll show you how to watch Earwig and the Witch from anywhere in the world.
Earwig and the Witch - Where and when?
Studio Ghibli's latest film Earwig and the Witch will premiere on HBO Max on Friday, February 5. Unlike with other streaming services, you won't have to pay extra to watch the film if you're already a subscriber.
Watch Earwig and the Witch from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Earwig and the Witch in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Studio Ghibli's latest film when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Earwig and the Witch. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Earwig and the Witch in the U.S.
If you live in the U.S. and want to watch Earwig and the Witch when the film releases on Friday, February 5, then you'll need to be an HBO Max subscriber to do so.
Signing up for HBO Max will cost you $14.99 per month but for the price, you'll get access to HBO's original programming including shows like Watchmen, Succession, Barry, Insecure, Westworld as well as Wonder Woman 1984 and other films. The service will also let you watch a number of popular shows that aren't on HBO such as Friends and even Rick and Morty.
HBO Max currently offers a 7-day free trial if you want to test out the service for yourself to watch Earwig and the Witch.
Get an Earwig and the Witch livestream from the UK, Canada and Australia
As HBO Max is not yet available outside of the U.S., Studio Ghibli fans in the UK, Canada and Australia will need to grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch Earwig and the Witch online.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
