Earwig and the Witch is based on the children's novel of the same name by British novelist Diana Wynne Jones who also wrote Howl's Moving Castle which was also adapted into a film by Studio Ghibli.

Studio Ghibli fans are in for a treat as the Japanese film studio will release its first ever CGI film on HBO Max and we have all the details on how you can watch Earwig and the Witch online.

In addition to being the studio's first feature film release in four years, Earwig and the Witch also marks a huge departure for Studio Ghibli, which is known for its 2D animation. Director Goro Miyazaki specifically picked Earwig and the Witch to be the studio's first CG feature due to the story's small scale and the fact that it centers around the life of one girl.

Earwig and the Witch tells the story of a young orphan girl named Earwig growing up in the British countryside during the 90s. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when she's adopted by a strange couple and forced to live with a selfish witch. Although Earwig has no idea that her mother also had magical powers, the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians and soon finds herself immersed in a world of spells and potions.

It's worth noting that when the film releases on HBO Max, viewers will have the choice to watch it with the original Japanese audio or with the recently recorded English dub featuring voice actors Kacey Musgraves, Dan Stevens and Richard E. Grant.

Whether you're a fan of the original novel or a long-time Studio Ghibli fan that's been eagerly awaiting its next release, we'll show you how to watch Earwig and the Witch from anywhere in the world.

Earwig and the Witch - Where and when?

Studio Ghibli's latest film Earwig and the Witch will premiere on HBO Max on Friday, February 5. Unlike with other streaming services, you won't have to pay extra to watch the film if you're already a subscriber.

Watch Earwig and the Witch from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Earwig and the Witch in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Studio Ghibli's latest film when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

