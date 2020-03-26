Sports are all-but a distant memory at this point due to everything that's happening with the COVID-19 situation around the world. Today should be the MLB's Opening Day, but since the season is on hold right now that won't be happening. For those having withdrawls already, the MLB has you covered. Thanks to "Opening Day at Home" you can watch 30 different classic games from the comfort of your socially distanced home for free.

These are all broadcasting with individual start times and will air just like they did originally. That means you'll be able to see every pitch, watch every at-bat, and relive the moment even though it has already passed. On your social media platform of choice you can follow along with what others think by using the hashtag #OpeningDayAtHome. In a time when everyone is so distant, it may be nice to make some new friends while watching some of the old games.

The full list of classic games includes:

WATCH LIVE NOW: Brewers (Crew spoils Rocktober)

(Crew spoils Rocktober) WATCH LIVE NOW: Pirates (Triumphant return to October)

(Triumphant return to October) WATCH LIVE NOW: Phillies (Harper's heroics)

(Harper's heroics) Tigers (JV twirls first no-no): WATCH AGAIN

(JV twirls first no-no): WATCH AGAIN WATCH LIVE NOW: Indians (22 in a row)

(22 in a row) WATCH LIVE NOW: Rays (Game 162, for all the marbles)

(Game 162, for all the marbles) WATCH LIVE NOW: Cardinals (The David Freese Game)

(The David Freese Game) 11:15 a.m. ET: Twins (Tiebreaker yields division crown)

(Tiebreaker yields division crown) 12 p.m. ET: Angels (Trout takes the Big Apple)

(Trout takes the Big Apple) 12 p.m. ET: Astros (JV notches no-no No. 3)

(JV notches no-no No. 3) 12:15 p.m. ET: Blue Jays (Joey Bats' epic flip)

(Joey Bats' epic flip) 1 p.m. ET: Reds (Starting it off right)

(Starting it off right) 2:50 p.m. ET: Yankees (Boone walks it off)

(Boone walks it off) 3 p.m. ET: Nationals (A Game 7 thriller)

(A Game 7 thriller) 3 p.m. ET: Rockies (Nolan cycles on Father's Day)

(Nolan cycles on Father's Day) 3:05 p.m. ET: Braves (Acuña slams Dodgers)

(Acuña slams Dodgers) 3:30 p.m. ET: Mariners (The King is perfect)

(The King is perfect) 4 p.m. ET: Orioles (A dramatic comeback)

(A dramatic comeback) 4 p.m. ET: White Sox (Perfection for Buehrle)

(Perfection for Buehrle) 6 p.m. ET: Red Sox (The Game 4 miracle)

(The Game 4 miracle) 6 p.m. ET: Mets (Win or go home)

(Win or go home) 6 p.m. ET: Marlins (Beckett slams the door)

(Beckett slams the door) 6 p.m. ET: Athletics (The streak goes to 20)

(The streak goes to 20) 6:05 p.m. ET: Cubs (The drought is over)

(The drought is over) 6:05 p.m. ET: Royals (Crown them)

(Crown them) 9 p.m. ET: Dodgers (Kershaw no-hits Rox)

(Kershaw no-hits Rox) 9 p.m. ET: Rangers (Texas wins the pennant)

(Texas wins the pennant) 9:30 p.m. ET: Padres (Down 6? Watch this!)

(Down 6? Watch this!) 10 p.m. ET: D-backs (Gonzalez walks off Mo)

(Gonzalez walks off Mo) 10:30 p.m. ET: Giants (MadBum adds to his legend)

In addition to these games, you can watch a variety of others on YouTube. There's also a plethora of MLB content on ESPN+ that you can sign up for an access at a low monthly cost of just $5.