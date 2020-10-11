Minnesota earned its first win last week, but in doing so may have led to the Houston Texans firing their head coach over it. Regardless, the Vikings are still looking for a way to squeeze out some more wins and grab a playoff spot this year. The problem is that the Seahawks are a dangerous team that look nearly unbeatable. The fact that the Vikings have lost the last six times they've faced each other doesn't help either. It will be an uphill battle, but there is a small chance Minnesota can be the first team to break through against the Seahawks. The weak link for the Vikings will be Seattle's lack of control over the passing game. The team's passing defense ranks last in the NFL. Through the first three games, Seattle allowed over 1200 passing yards, the most in over 50 years. Thankfully they have an offense that can overcome that weakness, but it's a vulnerability that Minnesota needs to exploit if they want any chance at sitting in the win column in week five.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins will be on full display for Sunday Night Football and will need to take advantage of his wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. The pair are gaining confidence and look to be a power duo. Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks: Where and when? Sunday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on October 11. The Vikings head to Seattle to play the Seahawks on their home turf of CenturyLink Field. Unlike other games, there will be no in-person fans so everyone will need to tune into NBC or a streaming service to watch Russell Wilson march down the field. Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks online from outside your country If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Vikings vs. Seahawks game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere. That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

This week five matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action. Of course, NBC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network).

