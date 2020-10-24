After UEFA Nations League and Champions League fixtures have wrapped up, attention turns once again to the Premier League campaign as gameweek six plays out this weekend with Chelsea travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. Don't miss a moment with our Man United vs Chelsea live stream guide.

Hosts Manchester United currently sit 14th in the Premier League after four games, registering two wins and two defeats. In recent league games, the Red Devils have beaten Newcastle United 4-1 and also been hammered 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur. Man United are also through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after defeating Brighton in the last round.

In their last outing, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men defeated French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stage, so things could be looking up. A late Marcus Rashford goal secured the 2-1 win against last year's finalists.

For Chelsea, it's been a mixed bag of results too. The Pensioners have recorded two wins, two defeats, and one draw so far in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign and currently sit in eighth place. Frank Lampard's side has, however, been knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the round of 16 by London rivals Tottenham.

Chelsea were also involved in European football in mid-week with a goalless draw being the result of their first Champions League group stage game against last year's Europa League winners Sevilla. Easier games (at least on paper) lie ahead with group stage games against Krasnodar and Rennes coming up.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Man United vs Chelsea no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Man United vs Chelsea: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Old Trafford on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 5:30pm BST local time.

That makes it an 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 2:30am AEST start on Sunday morning.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Man United vs Chelsea game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

