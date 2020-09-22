In-between league fixtures, round three of the Carabao Cup takes place this week with a number of top Premier League teams now involved in the competition. Luton Town of the Championship host Premier League titans Manchester United at Kenilworth Road in today's game. Don't miss a moment with our Luton vs Manchester United live stream guide.

Manchester United enter the Carabao Cup at this third-round stage owing to their participation in European football. Having won the competition five times, the last being in the 2016/7 season, the Red Devils are favorites to progress facing lower league opposition in Luton Town.

That being said, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side faced defeat in their most recent outing at home to Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener. He'll want his side to turn their fortunes around quickly avoid a cup upset and get back to winning ways ahead of a visit to Brighton in the Premier League at the weekend.

Luton Town defeated fellow Championship sides Norwich and Reading to reach round three. The Hatters have also seen off Barnsley and Derby County in the Championship so far this season making it four wins from four for Nathan Jones's side. Despite the good form, Luton still go into the game as underdogs and will be hoping for something of a giant-killing in order to progress further.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Luton vs Manchester United no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Luton Town vs Manchester United: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Kenilworth Road on Tuesday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 8:15pm BST local time.

That makes it a 5:15pm ET / 2:15pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 5:15am AEST start on Wednesday morning.

Watch Luton Town vs Manchester United online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Carabao Cup further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Luton vs Manchester United game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

