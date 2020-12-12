Live virtual concerts have reached the next level in 2020 and are as elaborate as regular shows, but it's inevitable that some of that cost is passed on to the audience. This year, we've been seeing more and more livestreams which require a ticket if you want to attend and Louis' show is yet another. You'll need to purchase your ticket in advance for $18 if you don't want to miss the live performance. The price may be adjusted in your area due to currency conversions.

Fans of former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson will get the chance to see the artist perform live in London for a special, one-night-only performance in support of his debut album Walls. If you're hoping to learn how to watch the show or need help accessing the stream in your area, we've got you covered.

Louis Tomlinson Live From London: When and where

Louis Tomlinson Live From London will have just one live showing this Saturday, December 12 at 8 p.m. GMT / 12 p.m. PT. If you can't watch live, the show will be available to watch on-demand for just 28 hours after the live performance. You must buy a ticket first if you want to gain access to the show, so make sure to visit Veeps beforehand so you don't miss anything.

While the show is available worldwide, you could potentially run into a location restriction depending on the area where you live. If you're having trouble accessing the stream once it goes live, you should check out these cheap VPN services to try and unblock the show.

How to watch Louis Tomlinson Live From London live stream

Watching this Louis Tomlinson concert will be extremely easy. All you have to do is first buy your ticket and then head to Veeps once the show is live to watch. There's even a chatroom where you can talk with fellow fans. You'll be able to watch the show on practically any modern device, from tablets and smartphones to your computer and even some smart TVs by using the built-in web browser.

The Louis Tomlinson concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.