David Burd is an American rapper who goes by the stage name Lil Dicky that first rose to fame on YouTube after releasing a music video for his song 'Ex-Boyfriend'. He's had several hit songs since including 'Pillow Talking', 'Molly' and of course, '$ave Dat Money". In 2017 though, Lil Dicky revealed that he was interested in having his own TV show in an interview with Inverse and just three years later, Dave premiered on FX.

After proving himself to Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club at the end of last season, Lil Dicky is back with brand-new episodes of his comedy series on FX and we have all the details on how you can watch Dave on TV or online.

Season 2 of Lil Dicky's Dave will premiere on Wednesday, June 16 at 10pm ET/PT on FX. The network will show the first two episodes that night while the remaining eight episodes in season 2 will be released weekly at the same time. New episodes of Dave will be available to stream online each Thursday on Hulu.

Whether you've been eagerly awaiting the next season of the show or just enjoy listening to Lil Dicky's music, we'll show you how to watch season 2 of Dave from anywhere in the world.

Now back for season 2, Dave is busy working on his first studio album but procrastination and a life of luxury are clearly taking a toll on his songwriting abilities. Will he fade out like a one-hit wonder... or become the professional rapper he was always meant to be?

As Lil Dicky quickly became a household name in Los Angeles, he started attending parties with a number of celebrities including Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Marshmello. However, in order for his music career to take off, Dave had to break things off with his longtime girlfriend Ally just like in the Lil Dicky song 'Molly'.

Dave is a half-hour long live-action comedy series that tells a fictionalized version of Lil Dicky's rise to fame as a rapper living in Los Angeles. During the first season of the show, viewers saw Dave kickstart his rap career by withdrawing his Bar Mitzvah money to shoot a music video that ended up going viral. He then went to Philadelphia where he opened for rapper Meek Mill.

Hulu is filled with new and previous episodes of hit TV series and classic shows you can watch again and again, along with popular movies and a range of exclusive content you won't see anywhere else. Start your subscription today and you'll score your first month for free.

How to watch Dave season 2 in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Dave every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT on FX. You can also stream episodes from season two of Dave the day after they air on Hulu.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the latest season of Dave on FX? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch new episodes of the show when they premiere. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to FX, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to FX as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to FX and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to FX, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to FX as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

How to watch Dave in Canada

Canadian viewers with a cable subscription will also be able to watch new episodes of Dave on FX every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show online using the FXNOW app but you will need to login with the details from your cable provider to do so.

How to watch Dave in the UK

While a release date for season 2 of Dave has not yet been set in the UK, Lil Dicky fans can catch up on past episodes from season 1 of the show for free on BBC Two using BBC iPlayer. The second season of the show could end up coming to the BBC at a later date but until then, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed below to watch it early in the UK.

How to watch Dave in Australia

Lil Dicky fans in Australia will be able to watch season 2 of Dave on Binge beginning on Thursday, June 17. A subscription to Binge costs just AUD$10 per month but the streaming service also offers a free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Watch Dave from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch season 2 of Dave in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch new episodes of Dave when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.