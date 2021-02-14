The search for this season's next American Idol began back in August when virtual auditions for this year's contestants were conducted over Zoom. The contestants who impressed the judges were then given a chance to perform in-person at several cities across the U.S. As was the case with past seasons, the first few episodes of season 19 of American Idol will showcase these virtual auditions as well as those that took place in front of the show's judges.

America's longest running singing competition is bringing the love this Valentine's Day and we have all the details on how you can watch the latest season of American Idol on TV or online.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will all be returning this season alongside the show's original host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones. In a recent interview with Parade, Lionel Richie revealed that one of the biggest changes this season is the fact that contestants will get to choose their format. At the same time, the judges also went from room to room and worked with the contestants more than they have in previous seasons.

The stakes are also high for American Idol's fourth season on ABC as last year it was the number one show on Sundays as well as the most social TV series on broadcast television. While season three had to be completed virtually due to the pandemic, a number of precautions have been put in place this season to ensure that American Idol can be filmed in a studio at Hollywood for all rounds.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the show that's been watching since 2002 or are looking to find your next favorite artist, we'll show you how to watch American Idol online from anywhere.

American Idol - When and where?

The 19th season of American Idol will premiere on Sunday, February 14 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC and new episodes of the show will air weekly at the same time.

Watch American Idol from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch American Idol in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show live when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

