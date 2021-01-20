Though we're almost halfway through the regular Serie A season, the traditional Italian curtain-raiser — the Supercoppa Italiana — takes place today as Juventus take on Napoli. Don't miss a moment with our Juventus vs Napoli live stream guide.

Similar to the FA Community Shield in English football, Italy's Supercoppa Italiana, or Italian Super Cup, is a showpiece event that normally marks the start of a new season in Italian football.

The game usually takes place a week before the regular season begins, though it has been played in the winter months when being held abroad, as in recent years when the game was played in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and China.

Neither option was possible for this year's game due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic meaning the 2020 Super Cup game will play out in front of an empty Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy today.

The Italian Super Cup pits the Serie A title-holders against the Coppa Italia winners from the previous season. That means Juventus line up against Napoli in this year's instalment.

The Bianconeri have lifted the Italian Super Cup more than any other team with a record eight victories. They also hold the record for the most losses in the game with seven runners-up medals, including in 2019 when they lost to Lazio. The Azzurri have won the Super Cup twice in their history with their most recent appearance being in 2014 when they defeated Juventus on penalties.

Napoli come into today's game with a better league record having won 11 of their 17 games so far this season. A game in hand on current league leaders AC Milan keeps them within title contention, too.

Juventus aren't doing quite as well with nine wins from 17 games and will be short on confidence after a 2-0 loss at Inter Milan in their last outing, a defeat that has put a serious dent in their title ambitions for this year.

Though today's game is technically a friendly, it's a statement of intent for the rest of the season and a chance for both sides to pick up some silverware. For Juventus, it's also an opportunity to extend their record for number of Supercoppa Italiana wins to nine. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Juventus vs Napoli no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Juventus vs Napoli: Where and when?

Today's match takes place behind closed doors at the Stadio Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia. Kick-off is at 9:00pm local time (CET), making it an 8pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off for U.S. viewers tuning in.

