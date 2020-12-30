As virtual concerts get bigger and better, that happens to come at a price for viewers. While this is a ticketed event, there is a way you can watch for free if you're a T-Mobile customer. The company is giving all of its customers free access to the show through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. For those who don't subscribe to T-Mobile, you can purchase a ticket now at www.JustinBieberNYE.com for $25 USD.

Justin Bieber is returning to the stage for his first live show since 2017 with a New Year's Eve celebration that fans around the world can attend virtually. Presented by T-Mobile, "New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber" will see the mega-star performing tracks from his latest album, Changes, including recent single "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper. There might even be a few surprises in store for the fans watching live.

'T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber': When and where

"T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber" happens live this Thursday night, December 31 at 8 pm PT | 11 pm ET, though you will be able to log in and chat with fans beginning at 7:15 pm PT | 10:15 pm ET. If you can't watch live, the show will be re-aired only twice after the live performance: once at 7 pm JST | 9 pm AEDT | 5 am ET on January 1 and again at 8 pm GMT | 9 pm CET | 3 pm ET on January 1. You must have a ticket if you want to gain access to the show, so make sure to visit www.JustinBieberNYE.com or the T-Mobile Tuesdays app beforehand so you don't miss anything.

While the show is available worldwide, you could potentially run into a location restriction depending on the area where you live. If you're having trouble accessing the stream once it goes live, you should check out these cheap VPN services to try and unblock the show.

How to watch 'T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber' live stream

This will truly be the easiest New Year's Eve party to get to ever. All you have to do is first buy your ticket and then head to VenewLive once the show is live to watch. There's even a chatroom where you can talk with fellow fans. Just use the entry code you received in your email after buying your ticket to unlock access. You'll be able to watch the show on practically any modern device, from tablets and smartphones to your computer and even some smart TVs by using the built-in web browser.

Justin's New Year's Eve concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.