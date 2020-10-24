Seven months on from when it was originally set to take place, Andy Farrell's men return to action for this much-delayed clash against the Azzurri. Read on for our full guide to getting a reliable Ireland vs Italy live stream and watch this Six Nations rugby match online from anywhere in the world.
Ireland will be desperate to clinch a win at home having lost their last Six Nations match to old rivals England 24-12 all the way back in February.
The Irish currently sit in fourth in the championship standings knowing that a big win on Saturday would keep their title hopes alive and see them leap above France into second providing they get a bonus point.
Farrell is set to hand out debuts to Will Connors and Hugo Keenan, while uncapped duo hooker Ed Byrne and halfback Jamison Gibson-Park are also named amongst the replacements.
Italy currently find themselves bottom of the Six Nations table on zero points with a points difference of minus seventy-two.
Ireland vs Italy: Where and when?
This much-delayed Six Nations clash takes place behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, October 24.
Kick-off is scheduled for 3.30pm BST/IST local time so that's an 10.30am ET, 7.30am PT, start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 2.30am AEDT kick off folk tuning in from Australia).
Watch the Six Nations online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, Irish, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this 2020 Six Nations clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Wales, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Ireland vs Italy online in the US exclusively on NBC Sports
If you're a rugby fan in the US looking to watch Saturday's action from Dublin, then you'll need to head to NBC.
The network is showing every ruck, maul and tackle of this year's Six Nations via its NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass service and will be streaming Ireland vs Italy from 10.30am ET, 7.30am PT.
The pass will set you back $79.99 for a year's access and also includes coverage of the Heineken Champions Cup and the Gallagher Premiership.
How to stream Ireland vs Italy live in Ireland
The great news for those looking to cheer on the home side in Ireland is that the match will be available to watch free-to-air on both Virgin Media One, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm.
How to stream Ireland vs Italy live in the UK
As with all Six Nations games in the UK, this clash between Ireland vs Italy will be shown free-to-air, with ITV 1 broadcasting the match live from Dublin from 3pm.
If you're aiming to watch the game online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access ITV 1's coverage via the ITV Hub mobile app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service such TVPlayer.com, which has all of the UK's freeview channels (including ITV) in one place. So you can enjoy the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK.
Live stream Ireland vs Italy live in Australia
If you're planning on watching this Six Nations clash Down Under, then you'll need to be a beIN Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the tournament for Australia.
Today, you'll need to be ready to tune in at 2.30am AEDT.
Live stream Ireland vs Italy live in Canada
Canadian rugby fans will be able to watch Saturday's game on streaming service DAZN, with kick off set for 10.30am ET, 7.30am PT on Saturday morning. For folks new to the service, you can watch the game for free as DAZN offers a 30-day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up.
