Seven months on from when it was originally set to take place, Andy Farrell's men return to action for this much-delayed clash against the Azzurri. Read on for our full guide to getting a reliable Ireland vs Italy live stream and watch this Six Nations rugby match online from anywhere in the world. Ireland will be desperate to clinch a win at home having lost their last Six Nations match to old rivals England 24-12 all the way back in February. The Irish currently sit in fourth in the championship standings knowing that a big win on Saturday would keep their title hopes alive and see them leap above France into second providing they get a bonus point.

Farrell is set to hand out debuts to Will Connors and Hugo Keenan, while uncapped duo hooker Ed Byrne and halfback Jamison Gibson-Park are also named amongst the replacements. Italy currently find themselves bottom of the Six Nations table on zero points with a points difference of minus seventy-two. Read on for full details on how to get a Six Nations Ireland vs Italy live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. Ireland vs Italy: Where and when? This much-delayed Six Nations clash takes place behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, October 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.30pm BST/IST local time so that's an 10.30am ET, 7.30am PT, start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 2.30am AEDT kick off folk tuning in from Australia). Watch the Six Nations online from outside your country We have details of all the US, Irish, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this 2020 Six Nations clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Wales, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch this Six Nations matchup. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN