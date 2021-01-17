Serie A titleholders Juventus will be hoping to continue their hot streak of form as they travel east to face Internazionale at the San Siro in Milan today. Don't miss a moment with our Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream guide.

Derby d'Italia matches between these two sides are always fiercely competitive and today's instalment is likely to be even higher stakes given current league positions.

Hosts Inter sit in second place and are only just off the pace of city rivals AC Milan. A win today is essential if they want to continue their title chase.

Last year's Serie A winners Juventus, on the other hand, are just outside of the title race as it stands, though a win today would see them close the gap to just one point between themselves and Inter and keep themselves in contention as we approach the halfway point of the season.

The Nerazzurri come into today's game off the back of two league disappointments — a 2-2 draw at Roma and a shock 2-1 defeat at Sampdoria that put a stop to their previous five-game winning streak. Antonio Conte's side did, however, win in mid-week versus Fiorentina to progress to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Juve were also triumphant in the Coppa Italia round of 16 this week with a 3-2 victory over Serie A strugglers Genoa. In the league, the Bianconeri have won their last three games on the bounce and four of their last five as they try to claw their way back into what is shaping up to be a closely-contested battle at the summit of Serie A. Andrea Pirlo will want his side to continue their winning ways if they are to claim a tenth consecutive title.

Read on for your full guide to getting a Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream and watch this crucial Serie A clash online, no matter where in the world you are.

Inter Milan vs Juventus: Where and when?

Today's match takes place behind closed doors at the San Siro in Milan. Kick-off is at 8:45pm local time (CET), making it a 7:45pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT kick-off for U.S. folks tuning in.

Watch Inter Milan vs Juventus online from outside your country

