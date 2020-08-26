Along with tracks from her latest album, The Brightest Blue Experience will feature live performances of older fan-favorite songs as well. This special livestream is a ticketed event with tickets and merch bundle options starting at £13.50 . While the stream will be accessible worldwide, it won't be available to watch again after the show has ended. That means you'll have to watch as it airs live if you want to see the full performance.

Fans don't have to wait any longer to watch Ellie Goulding performing songs from her latest album Brightest Blue live. An exclusive pay-per-view livestream event will see Ellie performing live from London's historical Victoria and Albert Museum with no audience in attendance — except those watching the livestream from around the world.

Ellie Goulding - The Brightest Blue Experience: When and where

The Brightest Blue Experience featuring Ellie Goulding will have four streaming opportunities. It will air live on August 26 in Europe at 8:30 p.m. BST and rebroadcast at 7:30 p.m. EST for those on the East Coast, 7:30 p.m. PST for viewers on the West Coast and 7:30 p.m. AEST on August 27 in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Make sure to purchase your ticket beforehand so you're prepared to watch once the show begins. The show is streaming worldwide, though if you have any issues watching the stream due to a location restriction, one of these stellar VPN services could help unblock the stream.

How to watch Ellie Goulding - The Brightest Blue Experience live stream

You'll receive information on how to access the livestream once you've purchased your ticket. You should be able to watch the livestream on most mobile devices, tablets, and computers, and likely even your smart TV by simply using the web browser to access the site Universe sends ticket holders to when it's time for the show to begin. Check your order details after purchasing your ticket for more information on how to access the stream.

The Brightest Blue Experience concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.