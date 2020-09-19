The Bundesliga is back underway in Germany this weekend. The opening weekend of fixtures also sees the season's first Borussen derby as Borussia Dortmund host Borussia Mönchengladbach. Follow along with all of the action wherever you are with our Dortmund vs Mönchengladbach live stream guide.

It was a successful season for both teams last time around, with the two North Rhine-Westphalia sides finishing in the Champions League qualifying positions. Dortmund ended the season a distant second behind a Bayern Munich side that earned its eighth consecutive Bundesliga title. Mönchengladbach finished fourth just four points behind today's opponents.

The teams come into today's opening Bundesliga tie off the back of wins in the DFB-Pokal. Mönchengladbach visited fifth-tier side FC Oberneuland in the cup competition, triumphing 8-0 in a game that saw the away side five goals to the good before half-time.

Similarly, Dortmund played away at 3. Liga side and local rivals MSV Duisburg and won convincingly with goals from Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, Thorgan Hazard, Giovanni Reyna, and Marco Reus.

Both sides will want to get off to a good start in the league and continue their winning from the cup in this rivalry clash. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Dortmund vs Mönchengladbach no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Dortmund vs Mönchengladbach: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Saturday for this match which is set to kick-off is at 6:30pm CEST local time.

That makes it a 5:30pm BST start in the UK with 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 2:30am AEST start on Sunday morning.

Watch Dortmund vs Mönchengladbach online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Bundelsiga further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Dortmund vs Mönchengladbach but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.