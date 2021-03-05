After being removed from the theatrical release schedule and delayed for several months, Coming 2 America is finally coming to a screen near you — today, in fact. This follow-up to the 1988 hit comedy sees Eddie Murphy return as Prince Akeem along with many of his original Coming to America co-stars such as Arsenio Hall and Shari Headley.

One of several films which have made their debut on streaming recently, Coming 2 America is skipping theaters and heading straight to the Amazon Prime Video streaming service! Though Prime Video is easy to watch almost anywhere using the Prime Video app on your phone or tablet, you'll also need an Amazon Prime membership to unlock access to the film. Since this is an exclusive Prime Video release, you won't be able to find Coming 2 America streaming anywhere else, nor is it available to rent or purchase at this time. Coming 2 America: Release date The new film Coming 2 America was released on March 5 via Amazon Prime Video! If you're looking to watch the film but you don't have access to Prime Video, you can start a free 30-day trial and watch it in full without ever being charged. Your subscription will renew at the regular yearly or monthly cost unless you decide to end your membership early.

Where can I watch Coming 2 America? Coming 2 America is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. At this time, there are no alternative ways of streaming, purchasing, or renting the film. Be sure to grab a free Amazon Prime trial if you want to watch without being charged. Then again, Amazon Prime costs just $12.99 per month or $119 yearly and also unlocks access to exclusive Prime discounts, free 2-day shipping, and other excellent Amazon benefits. What is the plot for Coming 2 America? After many years of living in peace, Prince Akeem Joffer is set to celebrate his 30th wedding anniversary with Princess Lisa when the King's shaman Baba receives a terrible vision. Zamunda is soon to be overthrown by neighboring country Nexdoria and its ruthless military dictator General Izzi — that is, unless Prince Akeem can find his long-lost, never-knew-he-had-a son in Queens, New York and install him as his successor. Who's returning for Coming 2 America? Coming 2 America is packed with cast members from the original film. Along with Eddie Murphy's reprisal in the role of Prince Akeem, the sequel also sees the return of Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, Paul Bates, James Earl Jones, Louie Anderson, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Garcelle Beauvais. New cast members in Coming 2 America include Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Rick Ross, and KiKi Layne.

