It's back! Reality game show The Challenge is returning to MTV for a landmark 35th season this week- read on to find out how to watch the show, no matter where in the world you are. This year the show is subtitled Total Madness and is set to pit 21 veterans and seven rookies against one another in what are promised to be the most extreme challenges ever in the show's 22-year history. BMX rider T. J. Lavin returns once more to host, while this season's competition features alumni from The Real World, Are You the One?, Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach (U.S. and UK) and So You Think You Can Dance.

Notable returning players competing for a share of the show's $1 million prize include Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio, CT, Wes, Jenna, Tori and Nany while there's also some new familiar faces from series like Big Brother, Survivor and Amazing Race this time out. The luxury jungle houses, spacious mansions and lavish pools that have featured in previous seasons are nowhere to be seen this time out. Somewhat aptly for the times we're currently living in, the cast are instead totally isolated and will be living in a bunker for season 35. Read on for full details on how to stream The Challenge: Total Madness no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. The Challenge: Total Madness: Where and when? The show premiers in the U.S. at 8 p.m. ET / 7p.m. Central on MTV, with new episodes at the same time every Wednesday. Watch The Challenge: Total Madness online from outside your country We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian reality fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Challenge: Total Madness, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.

How to watch The Challenge: Total Madness online in the U.S. exclusively on MTV There are a multitude of ways to enjoy the weekly challenges of Season 35. If you've got cable, you can watch all the drama on MTV every Wednesday at 8/7c. You can also stream the show via MTV's online platform, but you'll need to enter your cable provider details to do so. Don't want to pay more than you need to for your cable subscription? Then don't worry, there is a range of different streaming services now available to help you watch the show, all at different price points. You can see a list of options below: AT&T TV NOW MAX: $80 per month

Sling TV: Orange or Blue, $25 plus a $5 monthly surcharge for the "Comedy" add-on

Fubo.TV: $54.99 plus a $5 monthly surcharge for the "Extra" add-on. Sling TV is a great affordable option In addition to giving you access to MTV so you can easily keep up with The Challenge: Total Madness this season, Sling TV also lets you watch over up to 45 other channels and a library of on-demand TV shows and movies. You get a personal DVR to record shows for later and can access the streaming platform from a variety of devices including your phone, tablet, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox and more.

