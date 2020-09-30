Two titans of German football meet in this year's DFL-Supercup as domestic double winners Bayern Munich take on Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund. Read on to find out how to watch this match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund no matter where in the world you are.

The DFL-Supercup is the traditional curtain-raising game for the domestic soccer season in Germany, though the global pandemic put a pause on those plans and sees the game take place after the season has already begun.

Similar to the Community Shield game in England, the DFL-Supercup sees the Bundesliga champions from the previous season face off against the winners of the DFB-Pokal cup competition. Since Bayern Munich won both of those honors last season, the Bundesliga runners-up are awarded the Supercup berth.

Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga at a canter last season. That title was their eighth successive league win in what has been almost a decade of domestic dominance. FCB also lifted the DFB-Pokal for a record 20th time last campaign in a thrilling final that saw the German champions beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2. On top of that domestic success, Bayern went on to win the Champions League, seeing off French champions PSG and asserting themselves as the best side in Europe.

Despite finishing second in the Bundesliga title-race once again last season, Borussia Dortmund are actually the holders of the DFL-Supercup after beating Bayern Munich in the same showpiece fixture in 2019. A win in today's game would see BVB equal Bayern Munich's record for the most Supercup wins.

This year, the DFL-Supercup is being played after the domestic campaign has already begun and represents Bayern Munich's third game in seven days, owing to their participation in the UEFA Super Cup, meaning some star players are likely to be rested.

So far this season, both teams have recorded one victory and one defeat in the Bundesliga with Dortmund also winning in the DFB-Pokal first round. Munich beat Europa League champions Sevilla 2-1 to lift the UEFA Super Cup last week.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this DFL-Supercup clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund with our guide below.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Where and when?

The DFL-Supercup is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 8:30pm CEST local time today, September 30. That makes it a 7:30pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 4:30am AEST kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund online from outside your country

If you're intent on watching Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund online in the U.S.

ESPN+ has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 DFL-Supercup in the States. Kick-off for the Arsenal vs Liverpool game in the U.S. is at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT.

If you find yourself unable to access ESPN+'s coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.

How to stream Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live in the UK

The DFL-Supercup match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for German football in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 1 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

How to stream Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live in Canada

Sportsnet is the rights holder for live FA Community Shield this season in Canada and will be showing the match between Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, with kick-off set for 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT.

If you're already a Sportsnet subscriber as part of your TV package, you can stream Sportsnet online at no extra charge. The network is also available on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month.