Love and music are two of the most emotionally powerful forces in the world which is why The Bachelor's creator Mike Fleiss has decided to combine the two for the series' latest spin-off, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. The new dating reality TV series, hosted by Chris Harrison, will follow 12 single men and 11 single women over the course of six episodes as they try to make connections with one another through music. That's right, all of the contestants in Listen to Your Heart are musicians and the dates they go on will focus on music.

Once the show's contestants find that special someone and decide to become a couple, their harmony will be tested through a series of musical challenges as well as live performances which will be judged by some of the biggest names in the music business including Toni Braxton, Kesha, Jewel, Shaggy, the Plain White T's and more. The couples whose musical performances show the most love and devotion to one another will advance while those who don't will be eliminated until there is only one couple left standing. Whether you're a music fan or a fan of The Bachelor, Listen to Your Heart has something for everyone and we'll show you how to watch the new spin-off online or on TV from anywhere in the world. The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart: Where and when? The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is a new spinoff of ABC's popular Bachelor series which will air every Monday at 8pm ET/PT. The premiere episode of the new series will air on Monday, April 13 and will run for two hours. The first season of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart will have a total of six episodes. Watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart from anywhere We have all the details on how to watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new Bachelor spinoff when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your Heart. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart in the U.S. If you live in the US and have a television, you'll be able to watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart on ABC. Since the network's content is broadcast for free over-the-air, you can even use an over-the-air antenna to watch it, if you aren't a cable subscriber. If you'd rather stream The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart online, you can do so on ABC's website but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider to do so. Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the latest Bachelor spinoff series? Don't worry as there are now a number of different streaming services, all at different price points, that will let you watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you. Hulu with Live TV - $44.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ABC, the service includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $20 for first month - Regardless of whether you choose the service's Sling Blue or Sling Orange plan, you'll get access to ABC. Sling TV also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ABC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial is available.

AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ABC you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR. Sling TV is a great affordable option In addition to giving you access to ABC so you can easily keep up with The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your Heart this season, Sling TV also lets you watch over up to 45 other channels and a library of on-demand TV shows and movies. You get a personal DVR to record shows for later and can access the streaming platform from a variety of devices including your phone, tablet, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox and more.

Sling TV Watch the new season of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your Heart live as it happens with an affordable subscription to Sling TV. From $25 a month at Sling