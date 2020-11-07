Having crashed to a record defeat in last week's encounter against the All Blacks, the Wallabies will be looking to save some face against their great rivals on Sunday, read on to find out how to live stream Australia vs New Zealand 2020 Tri Nations rugby union action, no matter where in the world you are.

After registering a battling 16-16 draw with New Zealand in Wellington last month, the Wallabies have gone on to suffer heavy 27-7 and 43-5 defeats in successive Tests.

Dave Rennie's side's confidence will likely be at rock bottom, compounded by a mounting injury list, but the Wallabies know they must somehow try and dig out a result in front of an expectant home crowd in Brisbane.

While last week's win ensured that the Kiwis claim the 2020 Bledisloe Cup title, this match is far from a dead rubber as it also serves as a Tri Nations tournament test. While the All Blacks will be keen to maintain their momentum, they also look set to rotate their squad, with head coach Ian Foster set to hand debuts to Asafo Aumua, Cullen Grace and Will Jordan and blindside flanker Akira Ioane.

Reece Hodge, meanwhile, will play his first test for Australia at fly-half , while loosehead prop James Slipper is set to win 100th cap for the Wallabies.

Read for full details on how to get a live stream of New Zealand vs Australia no matter where you are in the world with our full guide below.

New Zealand vs Australia: Where and when?

Saturday's match will be played at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane with kick-off at 7.45pm AEDT local time

That makes it a 9.45pm NZDT start for Kiwis supporters in New Zealand and an 8.45am GMT Saturday morning kick-off in the UK. For rugby fans in the US it's an 4.45am ET / 1.45am PT early-hours start on Saturday.

