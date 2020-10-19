Can Arizona take advantage of Dallas's leaky defense? Read on for full details on how to watch Cardinals vs Cowboys, no matter where you are in the world.
Arizona comes into this clash hot off the back of an impressive 30-10 thrashing of the Jets last Sunday.
They currently sit third in the NFC West with a 3-2 record behind the Seahawks and the Rams and will be looking to build on last week's good work with a win against a struggling Dallas side.
Compounding their patchy 2-3 start to the season, Dallas must now somehow overcome the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week.
Having led the NFL in passing yards, attempts and completions, Prescott had been the Cowboy's one major bright spark in a season that's been so far overshadowed by their abject defensive displays.
Stepping into the void is veteran backup Andy Dalton. The former Bengals man should serve as a steady replacement and gave a good account of himself when replacing Prescott against the Giants last weekend.
Nevertheless with the Cardinals explosive offensive quartet of Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Kenyan Drake likely to run riot against the vulnerable Dallas backline, it could make for an uncomfortable Monday night viewing for Cowboys fans.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys live stream for Sunday's game.
Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys: Where and when?
These two teams meet at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Monday night with kick-off set for 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT. That makes it a 1.15pm early Tuesday morning start for gridiron fans in the UK.
Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys online in the US
This Monday Night Football clash will be shown on ESPN, with kickoff scheduled for 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT. If you already have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream this match directly through the ESPN website.
For cord-cutters there are a number of over-the-top providers that offer ESPN, but FuboTV looks like the best bet for watching NFL games without cable this season.
In order to get complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games this season without cable, you'll need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network - and only FuboTV currently offers access to them all. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, but you can also watch this game for free by taking advantage of FuboTV's free seven-day trial.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys live in the UK for free
Gridiron fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
However the great news is that free-to-air terrestrial station Channel 5 also has the rights to show Monday Night matches, including this match-up in Arlington. Coverage starts at 1am and you can also tune in online via the broadcaster's My5 streaming service.
Coverage of Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys begins on the channel at 1pm.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Channel 5? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboy live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game in Canada.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboy in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
