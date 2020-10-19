Can Arizona take advantage of Dallas's leaky defense? Read on for full details on how to watch Cardinals vs Cowboys, no matter where you are in the world. Arizona comes into this clash hot off the back of an impressive 30-10 thrashing of the Jets last Sunday. They currently sit third in the NFC West with a 3-2 record behind the Seahawks and the Rams and will be looking to build on last week's good work with a win against a struggling Dallas side. Compounding their patchy 2-3 start to the season, Dallas must now somehow overcome the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week.

Having led the NFL in passing yards, attempts and completions, Prescott had been the Cowboy's one major bright spark in a season that's been so far overshadowed by their abject defensive displays. Stepping into the void is veteran backup Andy Dalton. The former Bengals man should serve as a steady replacement and gave a good account of himself when replacing Prescott against the Giants last weekend. Nevertheless with the Cardinals explosive offensive quartet of Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Kenyan Drake likely to run riot against the vulnerable Dallas backline, it could make for an uncomfortable Monday night viewing for Cowboys fans. Read on as we explain below how to get a Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys live stream for Sunday's game. Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys: Where and when? These two teams meet at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Monday night with kick-off set for 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT. That makes it a 1.15pm early Tuesday morning start for gridiron fans in the UK. Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys online in the US This Monday Night Football clash will be shown on ESPN, with kickoff scheduled for 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT. If you already have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream this match directly through the ESPN website. For cord-cutters there are a number of over-the-top providers that offer ESPN, but FuboTV looks like the best bet for watching NFL games without cable this season. In order to get complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games this season without cable, you'll need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network - and only FuboTV currently offers access to them all. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, but you can also watch this game for free by taking advantage of FuboTV's free seven-day trial.

