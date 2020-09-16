What started out as a show that followed the exploits of a dysfunctional intelligence agency and its agents, changed drastically back in season 7 when its main character, Sterling Mallory Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin), fell into a coma after being shot. The show's creator Adam Reed used Archer's coma as a chance to explore different genres using the same cast of characters which led to Archer: Dreamland, Archer: Danger Island and Archer: 1999.

Archer first aired on FX all the way back in 2009 before moving to FXX in 2017 and the animated sitcom has seen a lot of changes throughout its 10 season run so far.

After spending the last three seasons in a coma, Archer is finally ready to wake up and return to the spy game in season 11 and we have all the details on how you can watch it online or on TV from anywhere.

We've seen Archer, his ex-girlfriend and now baby mama Lana Kane, his mother Mallory, Pam, Ray, Cyril, Cheryl and the rest of the characters in a noir-esque Los Angeles, on a South Pacific island and even in space but now the show will be returning to its roots for season 11. However, things will be a bit different at the International Secret Intelligence Service this season as while Archer was dreaming, the rest of the team was working on being more professional. In fact, Mallory Archer herself has even instituted a no-drinking on-duty policy.

Whether you're a long time fan of FXX's hit animated series or you just want to tune in to see what's it all about, we'll show you how to get an Archer live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Archer season 11 - When and where?

Season 11 of Archer will premiere on FXX with two new back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, September 16 at 10 pm ET/PT. There will be a total of eight episodes this season and new episodes will air every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT on FXX.

How to watch Archer from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Archer in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch season 11 of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Archer. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Archer in the U. S.

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch Archer every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT on FXX. You can also stream Archer online via FXX's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the latest season of Archer? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to FXX so you can watch Archer online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to FXX, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to FXX as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to FXX you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Sling TV - $30 per month - In order to get access to FXX, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package as well as the service's Hollywood Extra package for an additional $5 per month. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

Hulu is your best bet

While you can watch Archer live as it airs on FXX with Hulu with Live TV, new episodes of the show will also be made available on Hulu the day after they air this season. You can actually save a lot by signing up for Hulu instead of Hulu with Live TV as the streaming service costs just $5.99 per month with commercials and $11.99 per month ad-free. You will have to watch new episodes a day after they air on TV but if you can avoid spoilers, this could be a great option for you.

Live stream Archer online in Canada, the UK and Australia

Unfortunately for viewers outside of the U.S., the only way to watch Archer season 11 at the moment is on FXX. However, you can still catch up on seasons 1-10 of the show right now as they are available on Netflix in Canada, the UK and Australia. Season 11 will likely come to to the streaming service once all eight episodes have aired on FXX just like with previous seasons.

If you can't wait to watch Archer season 11 though, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps we've outlined above.