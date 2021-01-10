American Gods tells the story of inmate Shadow Moon who is released early from prison to attend his wife's funeral. However, his trip home is delayed and he ends up meeting the infamous Mr. Wednesday who offers him a job. Shadow Moon then takes on the role of being Wednesday's driver, assistant and bodyguard.

The wait is over and fans of the television adaptation of Neil Gaiman's 2011 novel American Gods will finally get to see new episodes of the fantasy drama and we have all the details on how you can watch the show on TV or online.

Soon after, Shadow finds himself in a hidden world where magic is real and the Old Gods including Odin, Anubis and others find themselves losing influence to the New Gods who include technology and media. Mr. Wednesday then tries to rally the Old Gods to defend their existence and rebuild the influence they have lost in the modern world.

Without going too far into spoilers, season 3 sees Shadow turn away from his destiny in the town of Lakeside, Wisconsin where he tries to make his own patch. However, the town isn't quite what it seems and Shadow realizes that you can't simply reject being a god. Instead, he'll have to decide what kind of god he wants to be.

Whether you're a big fan of Neil Gaiman's novel by the same name or just want to see Ian McShane reprise his role as Mr. Wednesday, we'll show you exactly how to watch season 3 of American Gods online from anywhere in the world.

American Gods - When and where?

Season 3 of American Gods will premiere on Starz on Sunday, January 10 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes will air weekly at the same time and there will be a total of 10 episodes this season.

How to watch American Gods online from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch American Gods in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the fantasy drama when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

