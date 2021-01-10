The wait is over and fans of the television adaptation of Neil Gaiman's 2011 novel American Gods will finally get to see new episodes of the fantasy drama and we have all the details on how you can watch the show on TV or online.
American Gods tells the story of inmate Shadow Moon who is released early from prison to attend his wife's funeral. However, his trip home is delayed and he ends up meeting the infamous Mr. Wednesday who offers him a job. Shadow Moon then takes on the role of being Wednesday's driver, assistant and bodyguard.
Soon after, Shadow finds himself in a hidden world where magic is real and the Old Gods including Odin, Anubis and others find themselves losing influence to the New Gods who include technology and media. Mr. Wednesday then tries to rally the Old Gods to defend their existence and rebuild the influence they have lost in the modern world.
Without going too far into spoilers, season 3 sees Shadow turn away from his destiny in the town of Lakeside, Wisconsin where he tries to make his own patch. However, the town isn't quite what it seems and Shadow realizes that you can't simply reject being a god. Instead, he'll have to decide what kind of god he wants to be.
Whether you're a big fan of Neil Gaiman's novel by the same name or just want to see Ian McShane reprise his role as Mr. Wednesday, we'll show you exactly how to watch season 3 of American Gods online from anywhere in the world.
American Gods - When and where?
Season 3 of American Gods will premiere on Starz on Sunday, January 10 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes will air weekly at the same time and there will be a total of 10 episodes this season.
How to watch American Gods online from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch American Gods in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the fantasy drama when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch American Gods. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch American Gods in the U. S.
Fans of American Gods in the US have several ways to watch the latest season of the show on Starz. Either you can add the premium channel to your existing cable subscription or you can sign up for Starz directly through the service's app. However, you can also add Starz to your existing subscription to a number of different streaming services including AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu or Amazon Channels.
Although the prices vary a bit depending on which service you add Starz to, essentially you'll end up paying around $9 per month to watch the network's content. It's also worth noting that Starz offers a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself to watch the latest season of American Gods. You can also stream previous seasons of the show online with your subscription if you need to catch up on the story before watching new episodes of American Gods.
Live stream American Gods in Canada, the UK and Australia
Viewers in Canada, the UK and Australia will be able to watch the latest season of American Gods on Amazon Prime Video beginning at midnight on Monday, January 11. Just like on Starz, new episodes of the show will be added to Amazon's streaming service weekly at the same time. You can also watch episodes from past seasons of American Gods on Prime if you need to catch up ahead of season 3's release.
