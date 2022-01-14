Amazon recently partnered with Zoom to bring the Zoom app to Amazon Fire TV. While the feature is technically only available on the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) and Amazon Fire TV Omni Series televisions, there is a way to take Zoom calls using other Amazon Fire TV devices. With that in mind, we've put together this explainer for using Zoom on Amazon Fire TV, no matter what device you use.

How to use Zoom on Amazon Fire TV

If you're using a Fire TV Cube or an Amazon Fire TV Omni Series television, these are the steps you need to take to use Zoom on Amazon Fire TV.

On the Amazon Fire TV homepage, scroll to the Find tab. Under Find, select the Search tab and type Zoom app. Search for the Zoom app. Click on the Zoom app and select download. Once the app is downloaded, it should appear on your Amazon Fire TV homepage.

After downloading the Zoom app, simply plug in the webcam to your Fire TV Cube or into the USB port on your Omni series television. If you're not sure which webcam to use, Amazon recommends the Logitech C920, C922x, or C310. From there, you can also use the built-in Alexa in Omni to say, "Alexa, find Zoom" and "Alexa, join my Zoom meeting."

Once you've opened the Zoom app, you'll be asked to Join a meeting by providing a meeting ID and passcode. While you don't need a Zoom account in order to join a meeting, you will need one if you plan on hosting a meeting in the future. It's also worth pointing out that Zoom app also offers both paid and free options.