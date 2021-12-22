What you need to know
- Zoom partners with Amazon on its first smart TV app.
- The Zoom app is capable of up to 1080p video with compatible webcams.
- The app is available on any size Omni series TV.
Amazon and Zoom are preparing Fire TV owners for the holidays, thanks to the new Zoom app arriving on Amazon's Omni Series TVs.
While Zoom has been available on the 2nd-gen Fire TV Cube, this is the first time it's available on Amazon's Fire TV sets.
To get started with Zoom, you must download it from the Fire TV Appstore, which you can do easily by asking Alexa via your remote. After downloading Zoom, you can log in to access and create new meetings, view your contacts, share your screen, and more.
Your calendar can also sync with Alexa for easy access to all of your upcoming meetings, and so you can use the voice assistant to jump into a meeting.
Of course, you'll also need a compatible webcam to attach to your Fire TV. The webcam should be able to record 720p or 1080p video with a 60–90 degree field of view. Amazon recommends Logitech, which makes some of the best webcams for your TV, including the Logitech C920, C922x, or C310.
It should be noted that the Zoom app will only emit audio from the TV speakers, although support for external speakers may come at a later time.
Now that your big screen supports Zoom meetings, it should make the holidays a bit better for those who cannot travel for family gatherings amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge. This way, the whole family won't have to sit around a small screen to be part of the fun, and everyone can fit on the screen.
The Fire TV app is available on the Omni Series TVs in the U.S. and Canada.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A02s to the excellent Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Amazon, T-Mobile, and Meta drop out of CES 2022 amid Omicron concerns
Amazon, Meta, T-Mobile, Pinterest, and Twitter have decided to drop out of CES 2022 over rising cases of COVID-19.
Can't use 2.4GHz? You can still set up a smart plug in your home.
Can't use 2.4GHz, but still want the convenience of a smart plug? There aren't many options just yet. However, you can still get connected with the dual-band smart plug from Broadlink that works with 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, so you stay connected even if your router doesn't work with 2.4GHz.