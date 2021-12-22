To get started with Zoom, you must download it from the Fire TV Appstore, which you can do easily by asking Alexa via your remote. After downloading Zoom, you can log in to access and create new meetings, view your contacts, share your screen, and more.

While Zoom has been available on the 2nd-gen Fire TV Cube , this is the first time it's available on Amazon's Fire TV sets.

Amazon and Zoom are preparing Fire TV owners for the holidays, thanks to the new Zoom app arriving on Amazon's Omni Series TVs.

Your calendar can also sync with Alexa for easy access to all of your upcoming meetings, and so you can use the voice assistant to jump into a meeting.

Of course, you'll also need a compatible webcam to attach to your Fire TV. The webcam should be able to record 720p or 1080p video with a 60–90 degree field of view. Amazon recommends Logitech, which makes some of the best webcams for your TV, including the Logitech C920, C922x, or C310.

It should be noted that the Zoom app will only emit audio from the TV speakers, although support for external speakers may come at a later time.

Now that your big screen supports Zoom meetings, it should make the holidays a bit better for those who cannot travel for family gatherings amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge. This way, the whole family won't have to sit around a small screen to be part of the fun, and everyone can fit on the screen.

The Fire TV app is available on the Omni Series TVs in the U.S. and Canada.