The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) was already an amazing smart speaker that could do a lot of cool things in your home. From serving as a smart home monitoring station to an entertainment hub, there's not much this device couldn't already do. However, Amazon took the next logical step and partnered with video conferencing giant Zoom to bring the popular service to our homes. I'll show you how simple it is to set up and use Zoom on your Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen).

How to use Zoom on the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Amazon has made it so easy to start or join a Zoom meeting from the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen). All you have to do is make sure that the calendar your Zoom meetings are scheduled with is connected to your Amazon account. Here's how to get that setup:

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone. Tap on the More button at the bottom right of the screen. Tap on Settings. Scroll down and tap on Calendar & Email. Tap on Accounts. Tap on Add Account to add the calendar you schedule your Zoom meetings to.

That's it — so easy! As long as you've connected your calendar to your Amazon account and Alexa app and have a Zoom meeting scheduled, you just ask Alexa to "join my Zoom meeting." She'll confirm the meeting title in question and connect you without you having to recite or manually enter a meeting ID or passcode.

Echo Show users have long been able to make video calls with Alexa to other Echo Show owners or those with the Alexa app, and Skype has been an option for some time as well. In addition to Zoom coming to the platform, owners can also use Amazon's Chime video enterprise video conferencing service.

