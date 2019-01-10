If you're into streaming you don't have to fork out for a webcam if you've got an Android smartphone in your pocket. Even mid-range phones will have a better camera than most webcams, and we're going to show you how to use it instead.

Products used in this guide

This process doesn't require any specific Android phone, though for the purposes of this guide a Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro running Android 8.1 Oreo was used. OBS is the streaming software used, but the basic principle is the same for XSplit and Streamlabs OBS as well.

How to use your Android phone as a webcam for streaming

Ensure your Android phone is connected to Wi-Fi for best results. Download the #LiveDroid application from the Google Play Store. Open #LiveDroid on your phone. For best effects, tap run in background because it's more efficient and lets you run it with the display turned off. On your PC, open up your streaming software. Add new source to your scene. Choose browser source. Enter the URL given to you by LiveDroid as the browser source address.

You can now position the window as you would any other webcam for your stream. The basic setup process as detailed above is the same for everyone, but performance will vary depending on your hardware and the capability of your wireless network. To get the best for your situation, you'll have to do some trial-and-error testing of settings in both #LiveDroid and your streaming software.

In our testing, #LiveDroid proved to be the best application because it provided an almost indistinguishable difference in latency compared to a regular USB webcam connected to the same PC.