This is especially disappointing when cross-play is supported, allowing mobile users to play with people on Nintendo Switch. The Pokémon Company hasn't stated whether or not voice chat is in the cards to be added at a later date. For now, players can only communicate using the text chat system within Pokémon Unite.

Pokémon Unite is all about teamwork as 5v5 matches take place to see which team reigns supreme. While it supports voice chat on Nintendo Switch , this, unfortunately, isn't the case on mobile. Neither the Android nor iOS versions feature any voice chat functionality, limiting a team's ability to communicate effectively.

Players can send out simple messages to teammates, communicating things like which role they will go for and where on the map they're headed. These are all pre-written options, but players can also type out a message of 49 characters or less to relay to their team.

If you want to start a private chat with a friend, you'll have to battle them five times or more. After that, you can chat within the lobby or open up your trainer card in the top left corner of the screen and scroll down to the chat section.

If voice chat is added in the near future, we'll be sure to update this article with a step-by-step process on how to get it working so you can easily talk to your friends.