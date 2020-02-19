You may already know how to enable multiple virtual desktops on a more traditional operating system such as macOS, Windows, or even Linux, but did you know that Chrome OS has this handy feature as well? Google added in support for multiple desktops to Chrome OS in late 2019, and we've been using it like crazy to get even more work done on our devices. No matter what size screen your Chromebook has, you can turn it into a multiple display powerhouse in just a few steps.
How to use virtual desks on a Chromebook in one click
In case you didn't realize, Chromebooks have special keyboards with a few different buttons here and there. One of these special buttons is the Show Windows key. On my Asus Chromebook Flip C214, this button appears amongst the function keys, roughly above and between the number 6 and 7 keys.
Take a look at your Chromebook keyboard and press the Show Windows key (it looks kind of like this []]])
On the top right of your screen you should see a link that says + New desk. Click on that.
Now you can drag a window from your current desktop to this new desktop space, and separate out your workflow for more virtual breathing room.
You will then see your window in the second desktop. This process can be repeated to create up to four unique desktop workspaces.
How to use virtual desks on a Chromebook via keyboard shortcuts
This process achieves the same effect with keyboard shortcuts.
To create a new virtual desktop space, press the Search button (looks like a magnifying glass) on the left side of the keyboard along with Shift and the = key.
You can move the order of each desktop by pressing Shift along with the Search button and either the left or right square bracket key ].
You can switch between desktops by holding down the Alt button and pressing the Tab button.
Now that you know how to enable and manage virtual desktops on your Chromebook, we're sure that your productivity will soar!
Note: when you sign out, all of your virtual desk windows will merge/converge into a single desk view.
