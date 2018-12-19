The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a giant 4,200mAh battery, and chances are you're not going to run it down in just a single day of use. You know who doesn't have great battery life? That friend with an ancient Galaxy S6 or iPhone 8 and thanks to the Qi wireless charging standard, you can give other phones a jolt of power using the Mate 20 Pro's extra-large cell.
Juice to spare
How to activate reverse wireless charging
- Go to the Settings app and tap Battery
- Near the bottom of the page, tap "wireless reverse charging"
Following the instructions that appear, flip your Mate 20 Pro over and place the phone you want to charge on top of it.
Note: The phone you want to charge will obviously need to be compatible with the Qi wireless charging standard as well. Charging speeds won't be particularly fast, so don't expect miracles. Nevertheless, it should be enough to give a flagging handset a bit more life until its owner can make it to a wall outlet.
