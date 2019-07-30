The new Android Auto interface is here, and while it may seem like some small adjustments, it adds up to a big improvement overall. We have an app launcher that makes it easier to swap between map or music apps, a new font that's easier to read at a glance, and some subtle tweaks to layout that make things easier to access and use — especially if you're using Android Auto on a non-touchscreen head unit. Here's how to find your way around the new neighborhood. How to enable the new Android Auto interface The new Android Auto is a server-side roll-out, and it can take up to a month before everyone gets encouraged to switch over, but if it's available for you right now, here's where to find it. Open the Android Auto app on your phone. Tap the three line menu icon in the top left corner. Tap Settings. Tap Try the new Android Auto to toggle it on. (Optional) The new Android Auto automatically resumes your music/podcasts on launch. If you prefer to pick and play your music manually instead, tap Automatically resume media further down the menu to toggle it off. Meet the new Android Auto interface

Rather than having 4-5 dedicated buttons across the bottom of the screen, the new Android Auto's nav bar instead has an app drawer, a shortcut that alternates between your map, music and phone apps depending on which ones you're using but not in at the moment, a notifications page, and a shortcut to Google Assistant. The other big change is that the home screen you'd launch into before has been ditched completely in the new Android Auto; you now start in your maps app with a selection of suggested destinations shown on the left side of the screen below the search bar. Your music/podcast app starts playing by default, and you can tap the app icon next to home button to toggle between Maps and Music as desired, or directly use the music commands/turn-by-turn directions that appear next to that icon. If you're on a call, call commands replace music commands in this spot, too.

If you need to launch a different app — such as a different music app or the Dialer — you can tap the home button in the bottom left corner of the screen to open Android Auto's streamlined app launcher. Four apps remained pinned to the top of your screen, your default maps app, two most-used music apps, and the Dialer. In the apps listed below this "dock", you'll see Google Assistant icons on some of these apps like Calendar and Weather. When you tap these icons, Google Assistant will read off pertinent information like your next calendar appointment or today's forecast.