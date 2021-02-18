Chromebooks are seamlessly integrated into Google's ecosystem, and that includes the Office suite of apps connected to Google Drive. They're good, all of them, but they're not Microsoft Office, especially if you have access to a Microsoft 365 subscription. Chromebooks are also increasingly popular in education and enterprise, and with a lot more remote work and schooling happening today than ever before, being able to use Microsoft Office on a Chromebook is a must for some. Fortunately, you can do just that. Microsoft Office Android apps on a Chromebook

Android tablets are, to this day, still disappointing compared to the iPad, but there are still some very good apps that have been optimized for the larger form factor. The Microsoft Office apps are one of the best examples of this, and thanks to Google's support of Android apps in Chrome OS, you can use them on a Chromebook, too. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more There's no setting up required either, though it is worth pointing out that on devices over 10-inches in size — which accounts for most Chromebooks — you will need a Microsoft 365 subscription to get full access. Basic editing is free to use though, and Microsoft has a good resource for checking out what classes as an "advanced feature." All you need to do is download whichever of the apps you need. You'll find links for each below to help you out. Microsoft Word for Android

Microsoft Excel for Android

Microsoft Powerpoint for Android

Microsoft OneNote for Android Once downloaded you can simply log in with your Microsoft account and gain access to your cloud based files to use on your Chromebook, too. These aren't the only Microsoft apps available on a Chromebook, but they have been optimized and as such provide the best experience. Things like OneDrive, for example, don't really have much to offer over just using a web browser. And despite being Android apps, the Office suite works just as well with a keyboard and mouse/trackpad as it would with touch. The experience has been very good for some time. Microsoft Office web apps on a Chromebook

The alternative to using the Android apps is to use the thing at the heart of your Chromebook; Google Chrome. Microsoft has web apps for the Office suite which are just as good as the Android apps with the bonus of not taking up any of your storage space. Word, Excel, Powerpoint and OneNote are all present, as is Outlook, OneDrive, Skype, People, Calendar, even Sway and Forms. And they're all free to use with a Microsoft account.

Source: Microsoft