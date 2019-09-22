Disney+ may not launch until November 12, but you can subscribe to the service early in order to make sure that you have access from Day One. While the excellent offer of three years for the price of two that was offered to D23 members at the end of August is no longer extended, this is the first time that registering for Disney+ has been open to sign-ups from the general public, and if you want "Founder's Circle" status, it's time to take advantage.

How to subscribe to Disney+

Go to Disney+'s preview site in your phone or computer's web browser. Tap the subscription type you'd prefer to use: $6.99/month or $69.99/year. Enter the email address you want associated with your Disney+ account. You can uncheck the promotional emails checkbox if you don't want to receive them. They're opt-out rather than opt-in, and now's the easiest time to turn them off if you don't want them. Tap Agree & continue. Enter the password you want to use with your Disney+ account. The gauge below the password box will show you the strength of your password, which must contain 6 characters and at least one number or special character. Tap Continue. Enter your Credit card information or PayPal information. Tap Agree & subscribe.

Your Disney+ access will not begin until November 12, and your payment method will be charged at the end of your 7-day trial.

Monthly vs yearly subscription

You can save about $15 — give or take local taxes — by opting for the yearly payment option rather than the monthly payment option. If you intend to stick with Disney+ for the long haul, the annual option is worth investing in, but if you can't afford the lump sum, you're only paying a dollar or so more per month going with the more regular billing cycles.