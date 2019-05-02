UFC 237 will be here soon, with the Strawweight Championship on the line in an evenly matched main event. The rest of the event will feature a dozen other fights from big names and bigger punchers. If you need help understanding how to buy this fight, and which package to get, don't sweat it. Here is everything you need to know to watch Namajunas vs. Andrade UFC 237 PPV available exclusively through ESPN+

UFC 237 will broadcast live on Saturday, May 11, from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. This is a split-event PPV, so the best way to watch will be through the ESPN app. The Early Prelims kick things off at 6:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+. At 8 p.m., the Prelims move to ESPN. At 10 p.m., the Main Card takes over on PPV via ESPN+.

ESPN+ is now the only way to order UFC pay-per-view events. ESPN+ has hosted quite a few UFC fights already this year, including the previous PPV. However, if you need help understanding it all, including how to get UFC 237 PPV, here's a quick explanation.

If you are new to ESPN+, you can get a special offer of UFC 237 PPV and a full year subscription to ESPN+ for only $79.99 .

If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can order UFC 237 PPV for only $59.99.

You can't buy UFC 237 PPV using your remote. Buy it on your computer, then watch on your TV

That package for new subscribers is worth breaking down. ESPN+ regularly costs $4.99 a month, or $49.99 a year for access to UFC Fight Nights, Top Rank Boxing, MLB, NHL, MLS, College Sports, and so much more. A combination of UFC 237 PPV and a year of ESPN+ for $79.99 is a big savings on the sports streaming service. You are getting the Namajunas vs. Andrade main card, a year of exclusive UFC Fight Night events, UFC event Pre-show and Post-Show coverage, and everything else ESPN+ offers for one low price. Plus it you will already have what you need in order to buy future UFC PPV events.

You can watch UFC 237 PPV Main Event on your streaming devices, but you can't buy it using your remote. To buy this pay per view, you need to visit the UFC PPV page on ESPN+, and buy it using your computer. Then you can use your login with that account on your streaming device to activate the PPV in the ESPN app. Once you're signed up and signed in, we can break down the matchups!

The Main Event

"Thug" Rose Namajunas (9-3) is the current Women's Strawweight Champion, but she is also a slight underdog in this match. That doesn't appear to bother Rose, who takes a confident approach of aggressively fighting the best opponent she can. She revealed in an interview that she was offered the chance to hold this fight in Las Vegas, but instead chose to go to her opponents home country of Brazil. "Thug Rose" is accustomed to being an underdog. She began her UFC career in "The Ultimate Fighter" season 20, where she was drafted middle of the pack, but fought her way to the finals. In 2017, she was a longshot when she challenged Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the Strawweight title. She scored a convincing knock out then, so expect her to have no fear facing a hometown favorite in Rio.

Jéssica "Bate Estaca" Andrade (19-6) is that Brazilian brawler, and top challenger for the Strawweight title. While Andrade is a betting favorite, she faces some shortcomings of her own. She gives the height and weight advantage to her opponent, as she is only 5 ft 1 in with a 62 inch reach. She also has four UFC losses compared to only two by Namajunas. Things even out a bit when digging into common opponents. Jéssica has knocked out Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who is one of only two UFC fighters so far to defeat Rose Namajunas. However, Andrade lost a split decision to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in a title fight. Joanna lost the belt to Rose Namajunas in her next fight, then lost a rematch just five months later. In a tight division, Namajunas vs. Andrade is an clear choice as title match and pay per view headliner.

Rose Namajunas talked about this fight, selecting fights, and more in this interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN.