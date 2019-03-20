We're seeing more and more automakers incorporating Android Auto-compatible displays into their vehicles, but you don't need to buy a brand new car to take advantage of Android's car-optimized way of interacting with Google Assistant, maps and music apps. The mobile app can give you the same experience right on your phone, with a Bluetooth FM Transmitter and your choice of car mount completing a seamless setup. If you're not currently using Android Auto in your car, we've got the perfect guide that should work with any phone and any make and model of car.

Products used in this guide

How to set up Android Auto to auto-launch on your phone when you get in your car

Download and install the Android Auto app on your phone. Plug your Bluetooth FM Transmitter in your car and pair with your phone. Launch Android Auto. If it's your first time, you'll want to accept all the permissions that Google asks for and then tap the Menu icon in the top-left corner. Tap Settings. Swipe up to scroll down. Tap Use Bluetooth to ensure Bluetooth is always running when you launch Android Auto. Tap Autolaunch. Tap the switch next to Autolaunch to turn it on. Scroll down and find your FM Transmitter and turn it on.

With everything all set up, your phone will now automatically launch Android Auto whenever your phone connects to the Bluetooth FM Transmitter in your car, and your phone will automatically turn on Bluetooth whenever you launch the Android Auto app. Android Auto on your phone lets you ask for directions, take phone calls, receive and respond to text messages using text-to-speech technology, and control music or podcasts with Google Assistant, and offers a streamlined interface that delivers the information you need at that moment without any outside distractions from app notifications.

Our top equipment picks

At the base level, you need two things to create your own Android Auto experience: a way of mounting your phone to your car's dashboard, and a connection between your phone and your car stereo. Here's what I use.