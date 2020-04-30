The fifth and final season of Blindspot premieres on NBC this week. While it's been quite a while — nearly a year — since audiences last saw the thrilling crime drama air new episodes, the long wait finally comes to an end this Thursday, April 30 on NBC. It's time to finally get to the bottom of the mystery, and this 11-episode run is sure to surprise once it kicks off in just a few days.

It's easy enough to watch Blindspot Season 5 as it airs live on NBC, but if you don't have cable or an antenna hooked up to your TV, you might be wondering the best way to stream the show that night. Since NBC is a broadcast network that airs locally, you might have some trouble finding it on certain streaming services. Luckily, there are still a few ways to watch including right on the NBC website. Blindspot Season 5: When & where Blindspot returns to NBC on Thursday, April 30 at 10p.m. EST. This is the fifth and final season of the show, and rather than consisting of 22 episodes like the rest of the seasons, it's set to have just 11 episodes to wrap up its story. Though the show was originally supposed to air its final season over the summer, recent changes in scheduling convinced NBC to release the season sooner. On May 7, Blindspot returns to its normal timeslot of 9p.m. EST on Thursdays. There are a few different places to watch Blindspot, including on the NBC website, Hulu, and Sling TV, though not all offer live streaming access. While NBC's website lets you watch the show live by logging in with your cable provider's information, you can check out Sling TV if you don't have cable. Meanwhile, Hulu is the place to go to watch older episodes of the show. You can also use NBC's website to watch the five most recent episodes of Blindspot. How to watch Blindspot Season 5 live from anywhere The options listed below make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch Blindspot, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Blindspot live. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

Live stream Blindspot season 5 in the U.S. Blindspot Season 5 isn't the easiest show to stream live unless you can log in to NBC.com with your cable provider's information. There are several streaming services that offer access to watch NBC live, including Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV, but access is completely dependant on where you live in the U.S. You can check each service's website beforehand to see which channels will be available in your area. Sling TV should be the first service you try out. You can do this absolutely free without needing to even put in your credit card or billing information as Sling's 'Happy Hour Across America' promotion offers free access between the hours of 5p.m. and midnight EST every single night currently. That means you could even watch some of the season completely free, though there's no telling how long this promotion will continue.

Sling TV Check out Sling during Happy Hour to see if NBC is available in your area. That gives you access between 5p.m. and midnight EST every night to over 45 live channels, on-demand content, and more. Plans start at $30 if you want to watch Sling whenever. From $30 at Sling

Right now, Sling TV is easily the best place to watch Blindspot when it airs, as Sling's current 'Happy Hour Across America' promotion means you don't even have to pay to stream while the show is live. You'll just have to hope the NBC channel is available in your area. To get in on Sling's offer, all you have to do is sign up with your name, email address, and zip code. No billing information is required unless you decide to join Sling so you can watch at any time. NBC is available on both Sling Orange and Sling Blue in select regions.

Hulu with Live TV Just like with Sling TV, NBC at Hulu with Live TV access is dependant on where you live in the U.S. You can check the availability before signing up. While it may not be as affordable as Sling, you get access to all of Hulu's live TV channels for one singular monthly cost. You'll also find it available on a few more devices than Sling TV, such as the Nintendo Switch. From $55 at Hulu

Fubo TV Tune in and watch Blindspot as it airs live this Thursday at 10p.m. EST on NBC with Fubo TV. Your subscription gets you access to over 100 live channels including NBC, and cloud DVR access so you can watch whenver's convenient. From $55 at Fubo

Fubo TV is focused on providing the best live sports streaming package there is, but there's also a number of channels for those hoping to watch something else, like Blindspot. If you're unsure of whether it's the right move for your household, Fubo offers a free 7-day trial so you can give the service a shot without paying a cent. If you decide it's not for you, you can end the service without being charged before the week has ended. How to watch Blindspot in the U.K. Though Blindspot Season 5 doesn't current have an airdate in the U.K., it's likely we'll see it air sometime within the coming months on the Sky Living/Sky Witness channel. You can find seasons two and three streaming on-demand on Sky and its streaming counterpart, Now TV. Meanwhile, those looking to buy Blindspot outright can shop at iTunes or Amazon Prime Video to add to your digital library. Then again, a VPN like we mentioned above could be the easiest choice of them all. Stream Blindspot in Canada There's no known premiere date for Blindspot's final season for Canadian audiences just yet. However, that just means you have more time to catch up on the show before the very end. The streaming service Crave offers the entire show up to this point, seasons one through four, so you can binge-watch the series whenever you'd like. Plus, with its 30-day free trial, you might even be able to watch it all before you're charged for the service. Another option is to use a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can use NBC's site to watch Blindspot episodes when they're made available for free viewing the day after they air in the U.S. How to watch older Blindspot seasons Though Blindspot might be a bit more difficult to stream live, it's still simple enough to find past seasons to watch online. You could join Hulu to binge-watch the show or buy the episodes digitally on services like iTunes, Vudu, or Amazon Prime Video. If you're not looking to buy the episodes outright, you can watch some of the episodes on streaming services like: Hulu - Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream

NBC - Five most recent episodes only, no login required

Hulu Hulu's base plan may not offer NBC streaming access, but it does have all past seasons of Blindspot available to watch with your membership. If you need to get caught up before watching the new season, this is where you need to go. From $5.99 at Hulu