While it's nice to have an acknowledgement that your commands are being heard by your Echo, at times the constant "OK" can be a bit much. We'll show you how to get Alexa to stop talking when you ask her to do something so you can enjoy your smart home in silence.

How to quiet down Alexa

Open the Alexa app on your mobile device. Tap the top left corner menu. Tap Settings. Tap Account Settings. Tap Alexa Voice Requests. Toggle the Brief Mode switch to "on." You're done!

Ah, sweet silence

Congratulations, you've successfully enabled Brief Mode on your Echo devices. Now when you make a request of Alexa, the only real feedback you'll get is a flash of the LED lights on the device, and a short, quiet chime. Of course, you can reverse the process and toggle the Brief Mode switch to off if you ever want to hear Alexa's dulcet tones again.

On the screen where you toggled Brief Mode, you may notice another setting called Whisper Mode. This is sort of a nice compromise between having Alexa answer your requests at full volume, and having no real response other than a flash of the light ring and a quiet beep. This may be the setting for you if you still want some verbal feedback but don't want to disturb anyone in the room.