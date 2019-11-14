Disney+ is finally out in the wild so we can catch-up on so many favorite Disney classics, Marvel hits, the Star Wars saga, and much more. Disney is also offering the chance to get its new streaming service bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ — which is a great deal at $13 per month. However, if you sign-up for this bundle, the Hulu you get will be the ad-supported version. So, if you prefer your Hulu minus the ads, then follow along to find out how to bundle up and hold the ads.

Products used in this guide

Get it together: Disney+ bundle ($13/month at Disney+)

TV Sans ads: Hulu (ad-free) ($12/month at Hulu)

How to the Disney+ bundle with ad-free Hulu

Go to Hulu and sign-up for the ad-free plan. Enter your personal info and continue. Select your payment method to finish your subscription to Hulu ad-free.

Now that your Hulu account is set up let's set up the Disney+ bundle

After clicking Sign Up Now you can enter the same email you used for setting up your Hulu account. Click Agree & Continue. After setting up your password and entering your payment method click Agree & Subscribe

What is going to happen now is that you'll get two separate bills, one from Hulu and one from Disney+. On the Disney+ bundle price, you will receive a $5.99 per month credit on your account, which is the value of the ad-supported Hulu in the standard bundle price. If you already have the ad-free Hulu, then you can simply sign up for Disney+ with the same email as you used when you first set up your Hulu account.

If you've already set up your Disney+ non-bundle account and would like to switch we've got you covered on how to get that done.

Our top equipment picks