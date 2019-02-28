Out of the box, your Galaxy S10 only shows your three most recent notifications in the status bar, keeping your status bar from looking overcrowded but also allowing you to miss notifications if you don't check them often.. Here's how you can change it to show all of your notifications instead of just a sampling..

How to show more notifications on your Galaxy S10

Swipe down from the top of your screen. Tap the gear icon at the top right to open your Settings. Tap Notifications. Tap Status bar. Tap All notifications.

With that done, you'll now see all of your notification icons in the status bar instead of just three — well, as many as can physically fit in the bar, that is — allowing you to really take advantage of the Galaxy S10's 6.1-inch display.

